Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries iPhone 18 Pro india-us one ui update Al Nahda Sharjah incident anand ahuja Islamabad water crisis iPhone 18 IPL 2026 coimbatore Bollywood music Dream11 Team Bhopal death case Blast At Mining Site 18K gold rates Gulf countries
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

Fresh iPhone 18 rumours suggest Apple may finally launch its first foldable iPhone, possibly called the iPhone Ultra, in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Rumours suggest that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone this fall (Image: X)
Rumours suggest that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone this fall (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 18:55 IST

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is once again at the centre of major tech discussions as fresh leaks around the iPhone 18 rumours continue to surface online. Multiple analyst reports and supply-chain leaks now suggest Apple may finally enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026 with a premium device that could reportedly be called the iPhone Ultra. While Apple has still not officially confirmed the device, the growing number of iPhone 18 rumours indicates the company may unveil the foldable phone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series during its usual September launch event next year. If true, this could become one of Apple’s boldest hardware launches in recent years as the company looks to bring fresh excitement back to the iPhone lineup.

Foldable iPhone leaks point towards Apple’s biggest design change in years

If recent iPhone 18 rumours are true, Apple’s first foldable phone is expected to feature a book-style design similar to existing foldables already available in the market. Reports suggest the device may unfold into a larger display resembling an iPad mini, complete with a 4:3 aspect ratio aimed at productivity and entertainment.

The foldable iPhone is tipped to include a large 7.8-inch inner OLED display and an additional 5.3-inch to 5.5-inch outer screen that users can access while the device remains folded. Several reports claim Apple could use Samsung’s latest M-series OLED technology to improve brightness, battery efficiency and display durability.

You Might Be Interested In

The iPhone 18 rumours also suggest Apple is developing new multitasking software features inspired by iPadOS Split View, allowing users to run two apps side by side on the larger screen.

India pricing and launch timeline could place foldable iPhone in ultra-premium segment

Several iPhone 18 rumours claim Apple is planning to unveil the foldable device in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Early reports suggest the foldable iPhone could become one of Apple’s most expensive devices ever launched in India. The expected India price is currently estimated between Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 2,25,000, although taxes and import duties may push the pricing even higher.

Some global leaks estimate the device could start at around 2,000 dollars internationally, clearly placing it in the ultra-premium smartphone category meant mainly for enthusiasts and early adopters.

Powerful hardware and battery upgrades dominate fresh iPhone 18 rumours

Under the hood, the foldable iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s rumoured A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process. According to reports surrounding iPhone 18 rumours, the chip could offer major improvements in both performance and power efficiency compared to current-generation iPhones.

Camera leaks reveal that Apple may incorporate a twin 48MP rear camera configuration with one being the primary camera and the other being the ultra-wide angle camera. There are leaks indicating that there will be 18MP front cameras for selfies on both internal and external screens to enhance call experiences and photo sharing on social media platforms.

There are rumors that indicate improvements in battery performance. This is because Apple may equip the device with a battery that ranges from 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh.

Touch ID comeback and software focus may define Apple’s foldable strategy

Perhaps the most surprising one is the introduction of Touch ID via a fingerprint power button rather than Face ID for the iPhone 18. There are claims that Apple might opt for such a design due to space concerns within the folded device.

Other information includes the presence of an enhanced 5G modem, increased hardware and software interaction, and a tablet-inspired interface that prioritises productivity and content consumption.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline
Tags: home-hero-pos-4iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone foldable

RELATED News

Samsung Rolls Out One UI 8.5 Update: Redesigned Interface, AI-Powered Bixby, And New Customisation Features

CPUs Becoming Important Again As AI Inferencing Demand Rises: AMD Expects Strong Growth In AI-Focused Processors

iPhone 18 Pro Launch Confirmed: Powerful Chipset, Upgraded Camera, And Large Battery, Check All Specs And Price

CapCut-Google Gemini Integration: Edit Images And Videos Using AI Commands — Check Details And Rollout Timeline

Mercedes-Benz GLE And GLS Night Edition Launched In India: Blacked-Out Styling, Exclusive Interiors, And Premium Features — Check All Specs And Price

LATEST NEWS

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

‘Looks Like Rakhi Sawant’: Why Is Aishwarya Rai Being Trolled For Cannes Look?

From Operating Theatre to Red Carpet: Dr. Reshma, One of the First Indian Ophthalmologists, Makes History at Cannes in Couture by Modo Caldo

Marco Rubio Meets PM Modi In Delhi, Extends White House Invite From Trump; What Was Discussed In The ‘Productive’ Meeting?

Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online

Ebola In FIFA World Cup 2026? DR Congo Team Quarantined Days Before Football’s Biggest Event

Suicide Or Murder? Indian Woman, Her Daughter Found Dead Inside Sharjah Building

Indian Billionaire Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor at Centre of High-Stakes London Property Battle

Hull City vs Middlesbrough Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch English League Championship Final in India, USA, UK, And More

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan’s Romantic Comedy Release Date, Cast, Songs & SHOCKING Twists Revealed

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline
Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline
Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline
Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

QUICK LINKS