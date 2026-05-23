Biggest iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Hint At Apple’s First Foldable iPhone; Check Expected Price, Features And Launch Timeline

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is once again at the centre of major tech discussions as fresh leaks around the iPhone 18 rumours continue to surface online. Multiple analyst reports and supply-chain leaks now suggest Apple may finally enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026 with a premium device that could reportedly be called the iPhone Ultra. While Apple has still not officially confirmed the device, the growing number of iPhone 18 rumours indicates the company may unveil the foldable phone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series during its usual September launch event next year. If true, this could become one of Apple’s boldest hardware launches in recent years as the company looks to bring fresh excitement back to the iPhone lineup.

Foldable iPhone leaks point towards Apple’s biggest design change in years

If recent iPhone 18 rumours are true, Apple’s first foldable phone is expected to feature a book-style design similar to existing foldables already available in the market. Reports suggest the device may unfold into a larger display resembling an iPad mini, complete with a 4:3 aspect ratio aimed at productivity and entertainment.

The foldable iPhone is tipped to include a large 7.8-inch inner OLED display and an additional 5.3-inch to 5.5-inch outer screen that users can access while the device remains folded. Several reports claim Apple could use Samsung’s latest M-series OLED technology to improve brightness, battery efficiency and display durability.

The iPhone 18 rumours also suggest Apple is developing new multitasking software features inspired by iPadOS Split View, allowing users to run two apps side by side on the larger screen.

India pricing and launch timeline could place foldable iPhone in ultra-premium segment

Several iPhone 18 rumours claim Apple is planning to unveil the foldable device in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models.

Early reports suggest the foldable iPhone could become one of Apple’s most expensive devices ever launched in India. The expected India price is currently estimated between Rs 2,00,000 and Rs 2,25,000, although taxes and import duties may push the pricing even higher.

Some global leaks estimate the device could start at around 2,000 dollars internationally, clearly placing it in the ultra-premium smartphone category meant mainly for enthusiasts and early adopters.

Powerful hardware and battery upgrades dominate fresh iPhone 18 rumours

Under the hood, the foldable iPhone is expected to run on Apple’s rumoured A20 Pro chipset built on a 2nm process. According to reports surrounding iPhone 18 rumours, the chip could offer major improvements in both performance and power efficiency compared to current-generation iPhones.

Camera leaks reveal that Apple may incorporate a twin 48MP rear camera configuration with one being the primary camera and the other being the ultra-wide angle camera. There are leaks indicating that there will be 18MP front cameras for selfies on both internal and external screens to enhance call experiences and photo sharing on social media platforms.

There are rumors that indicate improvements in battery performance. This is because Apple may equip the device with a battery that ranges from 5,400mAh to 5,800mAh.

Touch ID comeback and software focus may define Apple’s foldable strategy

Perhaps the most surprising one is the introduction of Touch ID via a fingerprint power button rather than Face ID for the iPhone 18. There are claims that Apple might opt for such a design due to space concerns within the folded device.

Other information includes the presence of an enhanced 5G modem, increased hardware and software interaction, and a tablet-inspired interface that prioritises productivity and content consumption.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag