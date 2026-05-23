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Home > Entertainment News > Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online

Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online

Poonam Pandey’s viral Instagram pictures with a mystery man have triggered speculation about a new romance.

Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress's Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online (Photo/X)
Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress's Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 17:54 IST

Actress and internet icon Poonam Pandey again has become a hot topic after she posted numerous cosy and romantic pictures with an unknown man on her Instagram account. It has been suspected that Poonam has approached the “soft launch” stage of her love life, as her post came viral.

The images included couple selfies, hand-holding pictures, mirror selfies and other intimate pictures with the unknown man. However, his face was not visible in the pictures, which has taken online speculation to the stage.

Poonam Pandey Romantic Pictures Spark Dating Rumors

The previously viral Instagram post included affectionate pictures of the unknown man hugging Poonam from behind, posing for selfies and taking chill time with the actress. In the post, her caption was reportedly just an evil-eye emoticon, whereas similar older posts were captioned “This is my happy space.”

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According to reports, internet users began speculating that Poonam was secretly announcing a new romance without formally announcing it.

Fans Believe It’s A “Soft Launch”

Social media users began questioning the identity of the unknown man in the comments section in massive numbers. Many fans assumed that Poonam was giving a “soft launch” of her new boyfriend, a term increasingly used on the internet when celebrities subtly announce their partners without formally announcing or making a video announcement.

Some even gagged that hiding the man’s photo just made the curiosity thicken.

Poonam Pandey’s Ex-relationship history

The celebrity dating has come years after Poonam Pandey’s sensational marriage with Sam Bombay. The couple married in September 2020 and their relationship soon turned sensational after the news about alleged domestic abuse and legal battle about their marriage emerged. Poonam has kept her personal life quiet after that and these romantic photos are indeed surprising for the fans.

Internet Reacts To Poonam Pandey’s Rumored Boyfriend

Many people posted congratulations to the actress with well wishes for her, but some were not sure that this romantic angle was real or the usual social media internet hype. Poonam Pandey is usually the centre of massive headlines for viral posts or random internet moments, which is why some believe the surprise is still to come.

Yet neither Poonam Pandey nor the unknown man have confirmed the relationship any official word yet. But these half-nude photos certainly have all over social media dating rumours.

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media posts, public reactions, and media reports available at the time of writing. Neither Poonam Pandey nor the person featured in the viral photos has officially confirmed any relationship status. Readers are advised not to draw conclusions based solely on online speculation.

Also Read: “Melody Itni Chocolaty Kyun Hai?” Technical Guruji Faces Trolls And Backlash After Viral Trend

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Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online
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Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online
Poonam Pandey Boyfriend Revealed? Actress’s Intimate Photos With Mystery Man Go Viral Online
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