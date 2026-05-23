10-Year-Old Coimbatore Girl Found Dead Near Lake, CM Joseph Vijay Calls Crime ‘Inhuman And Unforgivable’

A 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Thursday evening was found dead with injuries near Kannampalayam lake in the Sulur area on Friday, triggering massive outrage and protests by her family members and local residents. Police have arrested two accused, identified as Karthik and Mohan Raj, in connection with the crime. The incident has shocked Coimbatore and led to strong reactions from political leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who called the killing “inhuman and unforgivable”. Police suspect the child may have been strangled to death, while the victim’s family has also raised suspicion of sexual assault and demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

Girl went missing while buying groceries before body was found near lake

According to police, the young girl from the Sulur area in Coimbatore had stepped out near her home to buy groceries when she was allegedly abducted by the accused. Another police version said the child had gone missing while playing in front of her house.

Hours later, her body was found near a pond close to Kannampalayam lake in Coimbatore, creating panic and tension in the area. Police said the body had visible injuries, and family members alleged foul play immediately after identifying the child. Reports say that the accused were later identified as Karthik and Mohan Raj. Police arrested both men soon after launching an investigation into the Coimbatore case.

Family protests outside police station as anger spreads in Coimbatore

After the girl’s body was recovered, her parents, relatives and local residents staged a protest outside the Sulur police station demanding justice for the child. Another protest also broke out on a National Highway near the police station, leading to traffic congestion before police officials intervened and held talks with the protesters. The incident quickly became one of the most discussed crimes in Coimbatore, with many residents expressing anger over the safety of women and children in the area.

Police later shifted the body for post-mortem examination. Initially, officials said the body was sent to the Government Hospital, while later updates confirmed that the child’s body was kept at ESI Hospital in Varadharajapuram for post-mortem. Heavy police deployment was also made outside the hospital due to tension in Coimbatore following the murder.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay calls incident ‘inhuman and unforgivable’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay reacted strongly to the incident and said such crimes would not be tolerated. “The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense grief and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society,” he posted on X.

In another statement, the Chief Minister said, “The horrific incident that occurred yesterday to a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore causes immense pain and shock. Such inhuman and unforgivable criminal acts can never be tolerated in our society. I share my deepest condolences with the relatives of the family of the little girl who is grieving the loss of their dear child.”

He also confirmed arrests in the Coimbatore case and said, “Two culprits related to this case have been arrested. I have directed the police to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation into the incident and to take all necessary actions to file the chargesheet immediately.”

Government promises strict action as police continue investigation

Reiterating the government’s stand on crimes against women and children, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay said, “The Tamil Nadu government will firmly act to ensure that those who engage in such heinous acts against women and children receive severe punishment under the law. All immediate and necessary actions for this will be taken.”

As per reports, police in Coimbatore suspect the child may have been strangled to death, though the exact cause will become clear after the post-mortem report. Investigators are continuing to question the accused while gathering more evidence in the case.

(with inputs from ANI)

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