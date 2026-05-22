Aishwarya Rai At Cannes 2026: Bollywood Diva Amps Up Drama In Blue Mermaid Dress

Aishwarya Rai finally made her red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival after days of speculation. Earlier, her fans were left disappointed after L’Oréal poster featured Alia Bhatt instead of Aishwarya Rai this year.

For this year, Aishwarya chose a sparkling blue mermaid gown designed by Amit Aggarwal. She was styled by Mohit Rai. with structured, feather-like detailing on the shoulders and a deep neckline. She paired it with matching satin gloves, a sapphire necklace and statement rings. She opted for soft glam makeup, with bold eyes and rosy lips.

Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes 2026 Look Creates Buzz Online

Aishwarya Rai, lovingly known as the Queen of Cannes, has been visiting Cannes since 2002. Her first visit was with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khanfor the premiere of their film Devdas. Since then, Aishwarya has been visiting the film festival every year.

Why Aishwarya Rai Remains the Face of Cannes for Indian Fans

She also served as a jury member at the prestigious film festival, and became the first Indian actress to perform that role.

For many Indians, Cannes means Aishwarya Rai and the actress has already been making buzz even with her absence. Fans had been repeatedly questioning if the diva would make an appearance at the festival this year. Internet also dug up her old videos to show nobody ruled Cannes like her with paps shouting her name and clicking her pictures with full focus.

With Aishwarya’s first appearance already out, fans can’t wait to see more of the actress who brings main character vibe with her bold outfits.

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