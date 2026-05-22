LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings Ganga Aaradhya Bachchan bookmyshow Samarth Singh dublin protests Pune weather Abhijeet Dipke Banda 22k gold rate iphone 19 NEET re exam date 2026 iPhone 18 Pro chennai super kings
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

The US has tightened Green Card rules for temporary visa holders, saying most applicants must now return to their home country and apply through US consulates.

US modifies rules for green card seekers (Image: X)
US modifies rules for green card seekers (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 21:49 IST

The US government on Friday issued a new policy memo tightening rules for foreign nationals on temporary visas seeking permanent residency in the country. Under the updated policy, people wanting a Green Card will now generally have to return to their home country and apply through a US consulate, except in what authorities described as “extraordinary circumstances”.

The new guidance was announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which said adjustment of status within the United States would now be treated as an “extraordinary form of relief” and granted only in limited cases. The move affects individuals on temporary visas such as students, tourists and short-term workers.

USCIS says Green Card applicants should apply from outside the US

In its official release, USCIS said immigration law has long expected non-immigrant visa holders to complete the immigrant visa process through consular processing abroad under the US Department of State. “US Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced a new policy memo reiterating the fact that, consistent with long-standing immigration law and immigration court decisions, aliens seeking adjustment of status must do so through consular processing via the Department of State outside of the country. Officers are directed to consider all relevant factors and information on a case-by-case basis when determining whether an alien warrants this extraordinary form of relief,” the release said.

You Might Be Interested In

The agency clarified that immigration officers would still review cases individually, but adjustment of status from within the US would no longer be treated as a standard option.

US official says policy restores ‘original intent of the law’

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler said the administration was restoring what it believes was the original purpose of immigration law. He added that temporary visa holders are expected to leave the United States once their authorised stay expires. 

“We’re returning to the original intent of the law to ensure aliens navigate our nation’s immigration system properly. From now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances. This policy allows our immigration system to function as the law intended instead of incentivising loopholes. When aliens apply from their home country, it reduces the need to find and remove those who decide to slip into the shadows and remain in the US illegally after being denied residency,” Kahler said. The statement signals a major tightening of immigration procedures for foreign nationals already living in the US on temporary visas.

USCIS says move will reduce burden and help process priority cases

Kahler also said the revised process would reduce pressure on USCIS resources and allow the agency to focus on other immigration matters. “The law allows the majority of these cases to be handled by the State Department at US consular offices abroad and frees up limited USCIS resources to focus on processing other cases that fall under its purview, including visas for victims of violent crime and human trafficking, naturalisation applications, and other priorities,” he added.

According to USCIS, the policy shift is aimed at streamlining the immigration system while ensuring that temporary visa holders follow the legal process for permanent residency applications.

Also Read: What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers
Tags: New green card rulesUS green cardus news

RELATED News

India’s Viral Cockroach Janta Party Crosses Border, Pakistan Gets Its Own ‘Cockroach Awami Party’

Were Pakistani Deportees Served Pork Sausages On Deportation Flight From Ireland? Authorities Face Backlash As Human Rights Call It “Inappropriate”

Judith Chalmers Dies at 90: ITV ‘Wish You Were Here…?’ Legend Remembered

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra & Solan Face Storms, Landslide Risk and Travel Disruptions

What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside

LATEST NEWS

UP Viral Video Sparks Outrage After Young Man Drinks Beer During Ritual Bath In River Ganga In Varanasi

‘It Diminishes Him’: Gul Panag Slams Dhruv Rathee For Urging Foreign Journalists To Humiliate PM Modi

Madhuvidhu OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sharaf U Dheen’s Romantic Comedy Online

Elon Musk Loses OpenAI Trial To Sam Altman; Here’s What The SpaceX CEO Plans To Do Next

Study Reveals Childhood Junk Food Habits Could Impact Brain for Years

Netflix Set to Launch First Daily Live Show With ‘The Breakfast Club’

Emily in Paris Final Season Announced: Everything We Know About Season 6 Release Date, Episodes & Cast

Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% to Rs 1,227 Crore in FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Will Aaradhya Bachchan Walk At Cannes With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Mother-Daughter Duo Spotted At Hotel Martinez

IPL 2026 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How to Buy Indian Premier League Playoff And Final Tickets Online | Prices, Sale Date, Booking Links And Full Details

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers
US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers
US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers
US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

QUICK LINKS