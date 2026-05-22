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Home > World News > What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside

What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside

Al Arabiya reported that the US and Iran may announce a possible agreement within hours, including a full ceasefire, no attacks on infrastructure, and gradual lifting of sanctions.

Draft of agreement between the US and Iran reportedly ready (Images: X)
Draft of agreement between the US and Iran reportedly ready (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 17:38 IST

Reports on Friday suggested that a possible agreement between the United States and Iran could be announced within hours, potentially offering relief amid rising tensions. According to Al Arabiya, citing sources aware of the matter, a final draft of a possible deal is under discussion and may soon be formally announced by both sides.

The sources told Al Arabiya that the proposed agreement includes an immediate, comprehensive and unconditional ceasefire across land, sea and air domains. It also reportedly carries a mutual commitment by both countries not to target military, civilian or economic infrastructure, while bringing an end to military operations and media hostilities.

Proposed ceasefire and conditions for reducing tensions

According to Al Arabiya’s sources, the proposed framework places emphasis on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs. The agreement is also expected to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

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The draft further proposes the creation of a joint mechanism to monitor the implementation of the agreement and help resolve disputes between both parties. Sources said negotiations on unresolved matters would begin within seven days of the agreement taking effect, according to Al Arabiya.

Sanctions relief and international commitments in focus

The proposed agreement also reportedly includes a gradual lifting of US sanctions in exchange for Iran’s commitment to terms outlined in the framework. The draft further reportedly reaffirms adherence to international law and the United Nations Charter.

Al Arabiya’s sources added that the agreement would come into force immediately after its official announcement by Washington and Tehran, raising expectations of a possible easing of tensions between the two countries.

Signs of movement emerge through diplomatic meetings

An early indication of a possible thaw appeared on Friday morning when Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his stay in Tehran and held a second meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Syed Araghchi. There is also a possibility that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir could travel to Iran once both sides are prepared to make a formal announcement.

A second signal came from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said at a NATO news conference in Sweden that “there’s been some slight progress” towards a deal with Iran.

Nuclear concerns remain central to US-Iran discussions

Despite reports of progress, details concerning Iran’s nuclear programme remain unclear. US President Donald Trump has continued to insist on neutralising Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Earlier, Trump told reporters, “We will get it. We don’t need it, we don’t want it. We’ll probably destroy it after we get it, but we’re not going to let them have it.”

Iran is believed to possess around 900 pounds of highly enriched uranium, considered enough for possible weapons development if refined further. Retrieving or neutralising this stockpile remains a major objective of Trump’s diplomatic and military strategy toward Tehran.

Both the US and Israel continue to view Iran’s nuclear programme as a security threat. Israel has consistently opposed it at global forums, citing cultural and religious differences as part of the longstanding hostility.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: RIAT 2026 Cancelled: Why Royal International Air Tattoo Was Called Off — Full Details 

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What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside
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What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside

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What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside
What Is In Draft Agreement Between Iran And US? From Military Ceasefire To Sanctions Relief, Here’s What’s Inside
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