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Home > India News > ‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

MNM chief Kamal Haasan urged the Centre and state governments to cut VAT on petrol and diesel and reduce public transport fares amid the Iran war crisis.

Kamal Haasan (IMAGE: X)
Kamal Haasan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-22 17:24 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Friday demanded that the Centre and state governments immediately reduce state taxes like VAT on petrol and diesel to shield the common man from the economic fallout of the West Asia conflict. In a video message addressing the nation on the impact of the Iran War, Haasan stressed that the financial burden of a global crisis cannot be shouldered by ordinary citizens alone. “Sacrifice cannot be expected only from citizens. Governments, too, must share the burden. Therefore, I request the PM to convene a national summit of all Chief Ministers,” Haasan said, proposing an immediate two-pronged strategy to protect the public.

“State taxes like VAT on petrol and diesel should be reduced. Secondly, train, metro, and bus fares should also be reduced so that more people can shift away from private vehicles,” he added.

The MNM chief Kamal Haasan noted that more than 60 countries have already imposed energy-saving rules due to the escalating crisis, pointing to Singapore’s Prime Minister asking citizens to prepare for tough times.

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Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal to conserve energy over the next year, Haasan emphasised that national responsibility must rise above partisan lines.

“India has overcome wars, shortages, and global crises before, through unity and shared sacrifice. This moment calls for the same national spirit again,” Haasan stated, adding, “In moments like this, national responsibility must rise above party politics. As Vajpayee ji famously said, governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain.”

Haasan also acknowledged the Central government’s long-term infrastructure push to insulate India from global oil shocks, praising the country’s green energy expansion over the last decade.

“As a centrist, I must also acknowledge good work irrespective of my political alliances. Under the PM’s leadership, India’s solar and wind energy capacity has increased over the last decade. I’m encouraged by recent investments in coal gasification, renewable and nuclear energy. These are important steps to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and gas,” he remarked. Warning that geopolitical disruptions hit vulnerable populations the hardest, Haasan concluded that while “geopolitics will affect pedestrians on the street as much as the high-flying rich”, India can emerge stronger if the nation faces the crisis collectively. 

(With Inputs From ANI) 

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‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis
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‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

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‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

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‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis
‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis
‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis
‘Sacrifice Cannot Be Expected Only From Citizens’: Kamal Haasan Urges Centre And States To Cut Petrol and Diesel VAT Amid Iran War Crisis

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