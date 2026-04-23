Tami Nadu Election 2026: Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan, Jyothika, Dhanush Step Out To Cast Vote

Several Kollywood stars stepped out on Thursday to cast their votes in the Tamil Nadu elections. Celebrities including Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi were seen at polling booths across Chennai, proudly showing their inked fingers to the media after voting.

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay cast their votes

Trisha voted at St. Francis Xavier Middle School in Alwarpet. Dressed in a green floral kurta, she arrived with her team. In one video, her staff can be seen trying to hold back photographers who followed her closely, almost into the polling booth. After voting, Trisha rolled down her car window to display her inked finger and urged people to participate, saying, “Please vote, just go vote. That’s your right, it’s your duty. Please go vote.”

Ajith Kumar, Dhanush, Rajinikanth among others at polling booths

Many other Kollywood celebrities were also spotted at polling stations across Chennai. Ajith Kumar, who flew in from Belgium to vote, arrived in a white suit. A large crowd gathered around him, making it difficult for police to clear a path as fans blocked his way. At one point, he even took out his phone to record the crowd and covered his ears as fans shouted his name. The crowd of fans look so excited to see Jyothika and Surya as they stepped out to cast their vote.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Vijay, TVK chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies, arrives at a polling station in Chennai to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/VYZ33KXHLE — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2026

Rajinikanth was one of the early voters, reaching his polling station in the morning. Other stars such as Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Vikram, Khushbu Sundar, RJ Balaji, Sivakarthikeyan, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Atlee, Radhika, Sarathkumar, Ilaiyaraaja, Vishal, R. Parthiban, Pradeep Ranganathan and Arjun also cast their votes. Many of them interacted with the media afterward, encouraging people to come out and vote.

ALSO READ: Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Watch Film Again On Big Screen, Deets Inside