UP Viral Video: Son Assaults Elderly Father On Street In Broad Daylight, Father Pleads For His Release Following Arrest

UP VIRAL VIDEO: A shocking video captured a dispute between a son and his old father, where the man was seen beating his father, has shocked the nation from Mankamau village in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. A clip of around 66 seconds was shared on social media, which allegedly depicts the man from the Gulfishan family slapping, punching and choking his father, Tahseen, during heated arguments over family property. After the video went viral, police officers of the Kutubshair police station took action and arrested Gulfishan on Monday.

Son attacks father on street in broad daylight

The son was then produced before a court in the course of the legal proceedings. Allegations aside, Tahseen is said to have called police officials and local MP Imran Masood for his son’s release, and appealed to the authorities for his son.

The viral clip has caused anger online as many social media users have decried violence towards an elderly parent. Police said the incident is still under investigation and additional action will be taken depending upon the outcome of the investigation.

Another shocking incident reported from UP

A 33-year-old man attacked and killed his father in Sijhari village of Uttar Pradesh after a heated family argument. Police say Mahesh, the son, came home drunk on Sunday evening and started hitting his wife, Ramkumari. When his father, Harihar Ahirwar, tried to step in and break up the fight, Mahesh grabbed a brick and struck his father’s head several times, killing him.

Local police responded quickly once they got word. They gathered evidence and sent Harihar’s body for a post-mortem. Arvind, the victim’s other son, filed a complaint, and officers have registered a murder case. Right now, Mahesh is on the run. Police are searching for him and say raids are underway to catch him.

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