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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert

Switzerland’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad is on high alert after their San Diego training base was found bordering a venomous snake habitat. Get the latest details on the team's security measures.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's World Cup Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert. Photo X
FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland's World Cup Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 19:12 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an unexpected and disturbing off-field factor has thrown the Swiss national football team’s preparations into disarray.The Swiss camp has been placed on “red alert” after they found out that their selected tournament base camp in Southern California is located right next to a rugged, active snake habitat.

The team travelled to the United States to acclimatise to the scorching heat and humidity ahead of their eagerly-awaited Group B opener against Qatar on June 13. But the strange ‘war on snakes’ has taken precedence, for the moment, over football tactics. The shocking state of affairs was revealed when the official social media account of Switzerland’s team posted a map detailing the layout of their training facility at the San Diego Jewish Academy. The graphic showed the usual tournament logistics such as the pitch, gym and changing rooms but fans and media were stunned to see a huge section taking up the entire perimeter clearly labelled a “snake area”.

There are several native species of venomous rattlesnakes in San Diego that often roam suburban green spaces during the warmer summer months. The Swiss players, coaching staff and support crew were given urgent safety guidelines and emergency wildlife response protocols on entering the facility. The squad have been strictly educated on what to do if a snake slithers onto the pitch, with orders to stay well away from the brush surrounding the training ground.

Swiss Football Association are said to be watching the situation very carefully. The tension is so palpable. Local reports say the team’s management has even started looking into the availability of alternate training facilities and nearby lodging in Southern California. If the safety of the players cannot be guaranteed in full, Switzerland is prepared to trigger a contingency plan and relocate their base camp entirely. Interestingly, the Norway national team, who had previously explored or used logistics in the same vicinity regionally, too had received identical warnings regarding the local reptile population.

Although the pristine playing surface is cordoned off from the natural canyon brush by a perimeter fence, the psychological distraction is an unwelcome hurdle for head coach Murat Yakin’s men. Switzerland face a tough group-stage campaign against Qatar, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina. While internet humorists have joked that Switzerland’s famous political neutrality might save them from an attack, the team is not taking any chances as they keep a very close eye on the grass.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert
Tags: fifa world cup 2026 switzerland training campmurat yakin switzerland world cup preparationsan diego jewish academy world cup venueswiss national team high alert californiaswitzerland football team snake warningswitzerland vs qatar world cup 2026venomous rattlesnakes san diego training groundworld cup base camp relocation rumors

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland’s Training Base Surrounded By Snake Habitat, Team Put On High Alert
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