Who Is Jaaved Jaaferi’s Wife Habiba Jaaferi? Inside the ₹16.24 Crore Fraud Case That Shocked Bollywood

Who Is Habiba Jaaferi?
What Is the ₹16.24 Crore Fraud Case?
BMC Official Suspended Amid Investigation
Arrests Made in the Case
Crime Branch Takes Over Probe
Jaaved Jaaferi Maintains Silence
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