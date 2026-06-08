Who Is Jaaved Jaaferi’s Wife Habiba Jaaferi? Inside the ₹16.24 Crore Fraud Case That Shocked Bollywood

Bollywood actor, comedian and television personality Jaaved Jaaferi has found his family in the spotlight after reports emerged that his wife, Habiba Jaaferi was allegedly duped of than ₹16 crore in a high-profile investment fraud case in Mumbai. The case has attracted attention due to the involvement of a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official and multiple accused linked to a redevelopment project in Mumbais Bandra area. As investigators continue to probe the scam many are curious to know more about Habiba Jaaferi, who has largely stayed away from the public eye despite being married to one of Bollywoods most recognizable entertainers.

Who Is Habiba Jaaferi?

Habiba Jaaferi is the wife of veteran Bollywood actor and television personality Jaaved Jaaferi. Unlike her celebrity husband Habiba Jaaferi has maintained a private life and rarely appears in the media spotlight. The couple has been married for years and are parents to three children, including actors Meezaan Jafri and Abbas Jafri. While Jaaved Jaaferi is known for his career in films, television and comedy Habiba Jaaferi has largely remained away from the entertainment industry focusing on family and personal pursuits.

What Is the ₹16.24 Crore Fraud Case?

According to the complaint filed with Mumbai Police, Habiba Jaaferi was allegedly convinced to invest in a redevelopment project in Bandra West after being promised returns on investment. The accused allegedly projected the investment as an opportunity connected to a redevelopment scheme. Habiba Jaaferi was reportedly assured that the project had backing and would generate significant profits. Authorities allege that forged documents and false representations were used to gain the confidence of investors.

The total amount allegedly invested and subsequently lost in the scheme is estimated at ₹16.24 crore making it one of the high-profile cheating cases involving a celebrity family in recent months.

BMC Official Suspended Amid Investigation

The case took a turn when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation suspended Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Patil after his name surfaced in the investigation. Authorities allege that Patil played a role in introducing or facilitating the investment opportunity. Following the registration of an FIR the BMC initiated action against the official.

Reports indicate that investigators are examining transactions, communications and project-related documents as part of the ongoing probe.

Arrests Made in the Case

Mumbai Crime Branch officials have already arrested businessman Nishit Patel in connection with the fraud. Police allege that Nishit Patel and other accused persuaded the Jaaved Jaaferi family to invest crores of rupees by claiming connections with builders and government authorities. Investigators believe multiple individuals may have been involved in orchestrating the alleged scheme.

Several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have reportedly been invoked in the case.

Crime Branch Takes Over Probe

Given the scale of the allegations and the profile of those involved the investigation has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Officials are reviewing property documents, financial records and communication exchanges linked to the project. Investigators are also trying to determine whether forged government documents were used to create an appearance of legitimacy for the investment opportunity.

Jaaved Jaaferi Maintains Silence

While the case has generated attention Jaaved Jaaferi has not made any major public statement regarding the allegations. Reports suggest that the actor continues to fulfill his commitments while authorities conduct their investigation. The actor, known for films television shows and voice work spanning decades remains one of Bollywoods respected entertainers. The alleged ₹16.24 crore fraud involving Habiba Jaaferi has become one of the talked-about celebrity-linked financial crime investigations in Mumbai. While Habiba Jaaferi has largely lived away, from the limelight the case has suddenly placed her at the center of attention. As Mumbai Crime Branch officials continue their probe investigators will seek to determine how the alleged scam operated and whether additional arrests will follow.

For now the case serves as a reminder that even high-profile families can become targets of investment fraud schemes.

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