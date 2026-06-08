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Home > Regionals News > Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online

Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online

Madhya Pradesh YouTuber Rachna Gurjar was allegedly robbed of gold, silver jewellery, cash and valuables worth up to Rs 10 lakh days after posting videos showcasing her wealth online. Police are investigating the burglary, including whether her social media content helped criminals identify the target.

Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online (Via X)
Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 19:33 IST

Rachna Gurjar: A burglary at the home of Madhya Pradesh-based homemaker-cum-YouTuber’s Rachna Gurjar has sparked widespread discussion about the risks of showcasing valuables on social media. Days after sharing videos featuring jewellery, cash and glimpses of her lifestyle, Gurjar reported a theft in which gold, silver ornaments, cash and other valuables worth between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh were allegedly stolen from her home in Shivpuri district. According to reports, the theft took place late at night while family members were asleep. The intruders allegedly entered the property after bypassing security measures and made away with jewellery, cash and other items. Investigators are examining whether the suspects may have used information available through social media posts to identify the target.

Burglars Strike Days After Videos Go Viral

Police said the burglars appeared to have planned the operation carefully. Reports indicate that CCTV cameras were tampered with and access routes were mapped out before the break-in.

What Was Stolen?

Rachna Gurjar told media outlets that gold and silver jewellery, cash and other household valuables were stolen during the burglary. The estimated loss has been placed between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

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Investigators are continuing to verify the exact value of the missing items and identify those responsible for the theft. One of the most striking aspects of the case is the manner in which the burglars allegedly operated. Reports suggest that CCTV cameras were turned away, fencing around the property was cut and parts of the house were secured from the outside, preventing occupants from immediately responding to the intrusion.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about home security and the potential risks of sharing detailed information about personal assets online.

Who Is Rachna Gurjar?

Rachna Gurjar is a Shivpuri-based content creator and YouTuber who has built a following through lifestyle-focused videos and social media content. She frequently shares videos featuring her daily life, jewellery collection, vehicles and family activities. Her online presence has grown significantly in recent years, particularly among viewers in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

The recent burglary brought her into the national spotlight, with the incident generating extensive discussion on social media platforms.

Social Media Lens Under Scanner

The timing of the robbery has led some to suggest burglars may have been subliminally affected by videos and posts displaying expensive jewellery and other personal wealth. While there is no clear evidence of this link from investigators on the case, the incident has brought online displays of wealth and their potential risks back into the public conversation.

Police are continuing their investigation and assessing available evidence to identify the suspects involved in the robbery.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

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Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online
Tags: jewellery theft Madhya PradeshMP YouTuber newsRachna GurjarRachna Gurjar house burglaryRachna Gurjar robberyShivpuri theft casesocial media crimeYouTuber robbed

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Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online
Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online
Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online
Who Is Rachna Gurjar? MP YouTuber Robbed Of Gold & Cash Worth Rs 10 Lakh After Flaunting Her Jewellery Online

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