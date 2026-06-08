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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

A BEST bus allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Mumbai during peak traffic hours, leaving one person dead and three injured. The crash caused major traffic disruptions, prompting emergency response teams and police to launch a probe into the cause of the accident.

Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces (Via X)
Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 14:56 IST

Mumbai: A major road accident in Mumbai claimed one life and left three others injured after a BEST bus allegedly went out of control and crashed into multiple vehicles during peak traffic hours. The incident triggered heavy congestion in the area, with emergency services rushing to the spot to rescue victims and clear the road. According to officials, the BEST bus suddenly veered off course and ploughed into several vehicles on a busy Mumbai road. The impact damaged multiple vehicles and caused panic among commuters travelling through the stretch during rush hour.

One Killed, Three Sustain Injuries

The crash resulted in the death of one person, while three others suffered injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities said emergency responders reached the scene promptly and launched rescue operations.

Traffic Movement Severely Affected

The accident led to long traffic snarls as damaged vehicles blocked parts of the roadway. Traffic police worked to regulate movement and remove the affected vehicles to restore normal flow. Commuters faced delays for several hours following the crash.

Probe Underway Into Cause of Accident

Police and transport authorities have begun an investigation to determine what caused the bus driver to lose control. Officials are expected to examine the vehicle’s condition and gather witness statements as part of the inquiry.

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Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Tags: BEST bus crashBEST bus loses controlMumbai accident newsMumbai BEST bus accidentMumbai bus collisionMumbai road crashMumbai traffic snarlsroad safety Mumbai

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Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

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Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

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Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces
Mumbai Horror: 1 Dead, 3 Injured As Out-of-Control BEST Bus Rams Multiple Vehicles During Peak-Hour Traffic; CCTV Footage Surfaces

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