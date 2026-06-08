Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Entrepreneur, author and content creator Ankur Warikoo has built a massive following by questioning hustle culture and advocating a more intentional approach to work and life. Known for his popular books, productivity advice and candid life lessons, Warikoo recently shared five simple challenges that he believes can help people bring meaningful change to their lives in just five months. His message is simple: “lasting change comes from small rules we practice over a long time.”

The Man Behind the ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Philosophy

Warikoo has always spoken against a ‘culture of urgency’ in the workplace. He recently claimed that majority of our emergencies are self-instigated and people tend to perform better when they focus on what matters rather than reacting to each ‘emergency’ that comes their way. His perspective has made him a well-known and relevant voice in the field of productivity, personal growth and contemporary work culture.

Challenge 1: Understand What Gives You Energy

Warikoo’s first challenge encourages people to identify activities, relationships and situations that either energise or drain them. Tracking these patterns can help individuals make better decisions about how they spend their time and attention.

Challenge 2: Eliminate Decision Fatigue

He advises reducing the number of small daily decisions by planning routine choices in advance. Whether it is deciding what to wear, eat or prioritise, simplifying these choices frees up mental energy for more important tasks.

Challenge 3: Practice Daily Gratitude

The third habit is keeping a simple gratitude journal. Writing down one thing to be thankful for every day can gradually shift focus toward positive experiences and improve overall outlook.

Challenge 4: Pause Before Spending

To build financial discipline, Warikoo recommends waiting several days before making non-essential purchases. The pause helps separate genuine needs from impulsive wants and encourages mindful spending.

Challenge 5: Stop Complaining, Start Solving

Perhaps the most difficult challenge, according to Warikoo, is giving up the habit of complaining. Instead of dwelling on problems, he urges people to focus on actionable solutions, a mindset that can strengthen resilience and confidence over time.

Why These Habits Matter

Warikoo believes that personal growth is a process built by habit and not a product of motivation. The author is introducing a 5-month framework that will help develop self-awareness and focus on productivity, gratitude, financial literacy and problem solving over the coming time period.

ALSO READ: Ankur Warikoo, Who Recently Shut Down A Rs 100 Crore Business, Says He Will Fire People For Creating Urgency