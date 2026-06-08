LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump Bab el Mandeb Strait India weather update IND vs AFG NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport business news DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo, known for his “Nothing Is Urgent” philosophy, has shared five simple challenges aimed at improving life over five months. The habits focus on energy management, reducing decision fatigue, practising gratitude, mindful spending and solution-oriented thinking to build lasting personal growth.

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months (Via X)
Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:09 IST

Entrepreneur, author and content creator Ankur Warikoo has built a massive following by questioning hustle culture and advocating a more intentional approach to work and life. Known for his popular books, productivity advice and candid life lessons, Warikoo recently shared five simple challenges that he believes can help people bring meaningful change to their lives in just five months. His message is simple: lasting change comes from small rules we practice over a long time.”

The Man Behind the ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Philosophy

Warikoo has always spoken against a ‘culture of urgency’ in the workplace. He recently claimed that majority of our emergencies are self-instigated and people tend to perform better when they focus on what matters rather than reacting to each ‘emergency’ that comes their way. His perspective has made him a well-known and relevant voice in the field of productivity, personal growth and contemporary work culture.

Challenge 1: Understand What Gives You Energy

You Might Be Interested In

Warikoo’s first challenge encourages people to identify activities, relationships and situations that either energise or drain them. Tracking these patterns can help individuals make better decisions about how they spend their time and attention.

Challenge 2: Eliminate Decision Fatigue

He advises reducing the number of small daily decisions by planning routine choices in advance. Whether it is deciding what to wear, eat or prioritise, simplifying these choices frees up mental energy for more important tasks.

Challenge 3: Practice Daily Gratitude

The third habit is keeping a simple gratitude journal. Writing down one thing to be thankful for every day can gradually shift focus toward positive experiences and improve overall outlook.

Challenge 4: Pause Before Spending

To build financial discipline, Warikoo recommends waiting several days before making non-essential purchases. The pause helps separate genuine needs from impulsive wants and encourages mindful spending.

Challenge 5: Stop Complaining, Start Solving

Perhaps the most difficult challenge, according to Warikoo, is giving up the habit of complaining. Instead of dwelling on problems, he urges people to focus on actionable solutions, a mindset that can strengthen resilience and confidence over time.

Why These Habits Matter

Warikoo believes that personal growth is a process built by habit and not a product of motivation. The author is introducing a 5-month framework that will help develop self-awareness and focus on productivity, gratitude, financial literacy and problem solving over the coming time period.

ALSO READ: Ankur Warikoo, Who Recently Shut Down A Rs 100 Crore Business, Says He Will Fire People For Creating Urgency

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

RELATED News

CMR Green IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP & Listing Details

Rocket Reels Announces 8 New Originals with director Sajan Agrawal Featuring Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Vikram Kochhar, Brijendra Kala & Dayanand Shetty

Spark Capital PWM Wins Three Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2026; Arpita Vinay Named Asia’s Outstanding Wealth Management CEO

SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission of “Education for All” Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance and Career Support

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

LATEST NEWS

Iran Shuts Down Strait of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandab, Next Big Move Revealed

Asian Games 2026 Qualifiers: Nepal Beat Hong Kong in Final, Finish Unbeaten to Seal Japan Berth; Kushal Bhurtel And Dipendra Airee Shine

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Date Leaked

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date

Kerala Heavy Rainfall Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms On June 8, 2026

Six Satellites In 16 Months: How Is Pakistan Quietly Spying On Indian Territory

IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

Delhi ITI Admission 2026 Registration Begins at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Application Process

Karuppu OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch This Film?

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months
Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months
Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months
Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Entrepreneur Who Says ‘Nothing Is Urgent’ Shares 5 Challenges To Transform Life In Just 5 Months

QUICK LINKS