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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch

Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch

Apple's WWDC 2026 kicks off on June 8, with major announcements expected around iOS 27 and a revamped AI-powered Siri. The event will also mark the final WWDC keynote led by CEO Tim Cook before he hands over leadership later this year.

Apple WWDC 2026
Apple WWDC 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:46 IST

Apple is all set for its annual developer conference, better known as the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC. The event will take place over five days from 8th June to 12th June at the company’s headquarters based in Cupertino, California, United States. However, the primary event is the opening keynote presentation which will be held today, i.e., 8th June 2026 from 10:30pm IST onwards. The fans can witness the keynote live at Apple.com or Apple’s official YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. 



WWDC 2026: Watch Here 

Users can also watch the WWDC 2026 event by clicking on the link embedded below: 

This is also a historically significant WWDC because Tim Cook will be taking the Apple Park stage for the last time as CEO. He announced in April that he will hand over the top job to John Ternus on 1st September 2026. So, beyond all the software news, there is a real sense of a change of the guard at Apple this year. 

Siri Is Finally Getting The Upgrade It Promised 

The biggest story of WWDC 2026 is Siri. The AI upgrade was originally announced back in 2024, set to arrive as part of iOS 18, but Apple faced a lot of issues trying to get everything to work. In the end, Apple partnered with Google to help get the ball rolling again, which means the new version of Siri will run on the same models that power Google Gemini. 

Apple has licensed a custom 1.2-trillion-parameter Gemini model from Google at a reported price of roughly one billion dollars a year. That is a massive bet and a lot of money, but it signals just how seriously Apple is taking the AI race right now. 

The new Siri is expected to be able to see what is on your screen, understand your personal context, and carry out actions inside and between apps, rather than what it does currently, which is basically throwing you a web link and hoping for the best. That is a real and meaningful upgrade for anyone who has ever been frustrated by Siri’s limitations. 

What Else Is Coming With iOS 27 

iOS 27 takes centre stage at WWDC 2026, introducing a range of features designed to enhance usability and integrate AI more deeply into everyday interactions. Siri is getting a redesigned interface integrated into the Dynamic Island, making it more accessible with a simple swipe. 

iOS 27 will also let users select a third-party AI model as their default assistant, giving people more choice over which AI they want to use on their iPhone. So, if you prefer ChatGPT or another service, Apple is opening the door for that. 

On the device compatibility front, iPhone 12 and all subsequent models are expected to remain supported on iOS 27, while iPhone 11 users are expected to be left out. If you are on an older iPhone, this might be the push you need to upgrade. 

Developer betas are expected to follow the keynote, with public betas arriving in July and a full public launch set for Fall 2026. So, there is still some waiting to do, but the direction Apple is heading is clearer than it has been in a while. 

Also Read: Apple To Launch Three Devices This Year Except iPhone 18: Check Upcoming Phones, Launch Timeline And Details

 

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Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch
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Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch

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Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch
Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch
Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Event: AI-Powered Siri, iOS 27, New Features — Check Date, India Time And How To Watch
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