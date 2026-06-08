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Home > India News > UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate

UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A shocking incident from Kanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after a man reportedly married his mother-in-law following a secret four-year relationship. The court marriage, revealed through a social media video, has sparked widespread debate, curiosity, and online reactions.

UP man marries mother-in-law (IMAGE: X)
UP man marries mother-in-law (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-08 14:31 IST

UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER: Scandalous news from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has left the Internet stunned.  A man, after living a four-year secret relationship with his mother-in-law, got married to her. The unusual marriage reportedly occurred in the Akbarpur region of Kanpur Dehat district. The couple is said to be seen in a video clip on social media, posing happily with their marriage certificate, with garlands being exchanged. The two were married in a court after the two clandestinely wooed each other.

Kanpur man marries mother-in-law

It was reported that the two fell in love without the knowledge of the family, even the man’s wife. The two allegedly agreed to leave home and register their relationship in court. The two allegedly agreed to leave home and register their relationship in court. The couple allegedly posted a video on social media after they wed that said they had done so “with mutual consent”.

In the video, the man and his mother-in-law asked people to accept their relationship and to bless them. The incident has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Another such episode happened in Bihar in the year 2024, wherein a person fell in love with his mother-in-law after his wife’s death.

How did the Internet react?


Similar incident reported

The 45-year-old husband had taken shelter at the house of his in-laws after losing his wife. The man became very friendly with his 55-year-old mother-in-law, Geeta Devi. One day, the man was caught by his father-in-law with Geeta Devi in an inappropriate act. Afterwards, the man confessed to falling in love with Geeta Devi, and thus married her.

ALSO READ: Delhi Airport Storm Chaos: Three Air India Aircraft Damaged After Loose Ground Equipment Crashes Into Parked Planes at T2

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UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate
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UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate
UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate
UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate
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