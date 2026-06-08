UP Shocker: Kanpur Man Marries Mother-in-Law After Four-Year Secret Romance, Viral Video Sparks Debate

UTTAR PRADESH SHOCKER: Scandalous news from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has left the Internet stunned. A man, after living a four-year secret relationship with his mother-in-law, got married to her. The unusual marriage reportedly occurred in the Akbarpur region of Kanpur Dehat district. The couple is said to be seen in a video clip on social media, posing happily with their marriage certificate, with garlands being exchanged. The two were married in a court after the two clandestinely wooed each other.

Kanpur man marries mother-in-law

It was reported that the two fell in love without the knowledge of the family, even the man’s wife. The two allegedly agreed to leave home and register their relationship in court. The two allegedly agreed to leave home and register their relationship in court. The couple allegedly posted a video on social media after they wed that said they had done so “with mutual consent”.

In the video, the man and his mother-in-law asked people to accept their relationship and to bless them. The incident has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Another such episode happened in Bihar in the year 2024, wherein a person fell in love with his mother-in-law after his wife’s death.

How did the Internet react?

Bechari beti.

Pati aur maa dono ne dokha diya. The one her closest.

Kalyugi maa. — The God Particle (@DemonKing82690) June 8, 2026

Bc what they are proudly showing how is it even acceptable now. We need to make laws against adultery because our society is not ready for such nonsense. We already have thousands of problems poverty, hygiene, development We cannot allow these things to normalised. — Bihar2Billion (@Bihar2Billion) June 8, 2026





Always a strange case from UP , YOGI ji shoud start unofficial choppig of these anti-social animals to keep the society livable. — Yourscarecrow (@yourscarecroww) June 8, 2026

Similar incident reported

The 45-year-old husband had taken shelter at the house of his in-laws after losing his wife. The man became very friendly with his 55-year-old mother-in-law, Geeta Devi. One day, the man was caught by his father-in-law with Geeta Devi in an inappropriate act. Afterwards, the man confessed to falling in love with Geeta Devi, and thus married her.

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