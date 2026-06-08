Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Reaches Bihar Assembly to File MLC Nomination, Takes Major Step Into Politics

Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri actor and singer took a step in his journey in politics on Monday. He went to the Bihar Legislative Assembly complex in Patna to file his papers for the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Pawan Singh was with the leaders and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party when he got to the Assembly premises. This is a deal for Pawan Singh, who is very famous and has a lot of fans in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other places where people speak Hindi.

Pawan Singh Arrives at Bihar Assembly

Pawan Singh went to the Bihar Vidhan Sabha premises in Patna to finish the process of filing his papers for the Bihar Legislative Council elections. He did this on the day that people could file their papers for the elections that are happening on June 18. There were a lot of people waiting outside the Assembly complex when Pawan Singh went to submit his papers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party chose Pawan Singh to be one of their candidates for the Bihar Legislative Council elections. They also chose some senior leaders like Sanjay Mayukh, Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit.

People who watch politics think that Pawan Singh is a good choice for the Bharatiya Janata Party because he is very popular with young people and he has a lot of influence in Bihars culture.

From Singing to Politics

Pawan Singh is a star in Bhojpuri movies. He has been doing some politics for a years now. Now that he is going to be in the Legislative Council it looks like he is going to be doing more in life.

After the Bharatiya Janata Party gave him a ticket Pawan Singh went to the partys office in Patna. Said thank you to the leaders. He also said that he is committed to helping the party and the people of Bihar.

The National Democratic Alliance is likely to win the MLC elections. There are elections for ten seats in the Bihar Legislative Council on June 18. The National Democratic Alliance is strong in the state legislature so they will probably win most of the seats. Pawan Singh is likely to win and go to the Upper House.

Pawan Singh is Getting More Important in Politics

Some people think that Pawan Singhs nomination is the start of something bigger. The Bharatiya Janata Party thinks he can help them reach young people and voters in Bihar.

He is already famous for his music and movies. Now he is with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is a strong party. This could make him an important person in Bihar politics.

Pawan Singh went to the Bihar Assembly to file his papers for the MLC election. This is a chapter in his life. He used to sing and act in Bhojpuri movies but now he is getting into mainstream politics. The National Democratic Alliance is strong, in the state legislature so Pawan Singh has a chance of winning the election and going to the Bihar Legislative Council.

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