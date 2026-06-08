LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump NEET Exam indian crew Kanpur gautam gambhir apple alia bhatt indian advisory abu dhabi airport Jaipur Demolition business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP auroras donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup on July 22, including a new wider foldable variant aimed at rivaling Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone. The devices are tipped to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, up to 1TB storage, 200MP cameras, and improved crease reduction technology.

Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8
Samsung galaxy Z Fold 8

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 15:59 IST

Samsung is gearing up for launch of its 2026 foldable lineup, and the company is expected to introduce the flagship next month which means that the rumours have been flooded all over the internet around the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to the latest media report, the company may adopt a new naming scheme this year, especially since Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable device mostly likely till September. 

This year Samsung is not launching just one book-style foldable. It is launching two. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, the standard successor, will arrive alongside an entirely new device called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which has a wider, shorter form factor built around a 4:3 aspect ratio, designed for landscape content, split-screen productivity, and as a direct counter to Apple’s incoming foldable. 

When Is It Launching 

The latest rumour places the launch date at July 22, with Samsung’s Unpacked event reportedly taking place in London. That would make it Samsung’s first major hardware event in the UK in recent years. Other devices expected at the event include the Galaxy Z Flip 8, the Galaxy Watch 9, and Samsung’s first pair of Galaxy smart glasses powered by Android XR. 

You Might Be Interested In

If the London date holds, retail sales are expected to follow within two weeks of the announcement, putting the phone in buyers’ hands by early August 2026. 

What The Specs Look Like 

The leaks have been detailed this time around. The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display with HDR10+ support and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness across both panels. 

The foldable screen reportedly uses a dual-Ultra Thin Glass structure along with a laser-drilled metal support plate, which should help reduce the crease, a complaint that has followed foldable phones since the beginning. 

On the camera side, the Fold 8 is expected to retain the 200MP main camera from its predecessor. Battery capacity is also getting a boost, with a 5,000mAh cell under the hood, which is a meaningful step up for a device this thin. 

Storage options are expected to go up to 1TB, with RAM ranging from 12GB on the base models to 16GB on the top-tier variant, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. 

What About The Price 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be priced starting at $1,999, going up to $2,499 depending on the storage configuration. That is a premium ask, but foldables have never really been budget devices. With Apple set to enter the same space around September, Samsung is clearly trying to establish a strong position before that arrives. 

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide adds an interesting twist to the lineup, giving buyers a choice between the traditional tall foldable they know and a wider format that feels closer to a tablet. It is a smart move, and one that shows Samsung is not taking Apple’s foldable debut lightly. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details
Tags: Galaxy Z Fold 8 SeriessamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series

RELATED News

Meta Confirms That 20,000 Instagram Accounts Were Hacked

Apple To Launch Three Phones In September Except iPhone 18

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leaks: Check Launch Date And Price

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition Launched With Matching Controller

More Bots Than People Online?

LATEST NEWS

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date

Kerala Heavy Rainfall Alert Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms On June 8, 2026

Six Satellites In 16 Months: How Is Pakistan Quietly Spying On Indian Territory

IND vs AFG: India Crush Afghanistan by Record Margin in One-Off Test; Manav Suthar’s Six-Fer, Shubman Gill And KL Rahul Tons Seal Historic Win in Mullanpur

Delhi ITI Admission 2026 Registration Begins at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Application Process

Karuppu OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch This Film?

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: IAF to Transport Question Papers to 18 Stations Across India

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 08.06.2026, Bhagyathara BT-57 Monday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No BE 603224

Mumbai Horror: BEST Bus Rams Vehicles, One Dead

Maritime Crisis in Arabian Sea: Vessel With 24 Indian Crew Members Attacked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

QUICK LINKS