Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series Launch Tipped: New Wider Foldable, Snapdragon Chip, And 200MP Camera — Check Specs And Details

Samsung is gearing up for launch of its 2026 foldable lineup, and the company is expected to introduce the flagship next month which means that the rumours have been flooded all over the internet around the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8. According to the latest media report, the company may adopt a new naming scheme this year, especially since Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable device mostly likely till September.

This year Samsung is not launching just one book-style foldable. It is launching two. The Galaxy Z Fold 8, the standard successor, will arrive alongside an entirely new device called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, which has a wider, shorter form factor built around a 4:3 aspect ratio, designed for landscape content, split-screen productivity, and as a direct counter to Apple’s incoming foldable.

When Is It Launching

If the London date holds, retail sales are expected to follow within two weeks of the announcement, putting the phone in buyers’ hands by early August 2026.

What The Specs Look Like

The leaks have been detailed this time around. The Fold 8 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch LTPO OLED main display with HDR10+ support and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness across both panels.

The foldable screen reportedly uses a dual-Ultra Thin Glass structure along with a laser-drilled metal support plate, which should help reduce the crease, a complaint that has followed foldable phones since the beginning.

On the camera side, the Fold 8 is expected to retain the 200MP main camera from its predecessor. Battery capacity is also getting a boost, with a 5,000mAh cell under the hood, which is a meaningful step up for a device this thin.

Storage options are expected to go up to 1TB, with RAM ranging from 12GB on the base models to 16GB on the top-tier variant, all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

What About The Price

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be priced starting at $1,999, going up to $2,499 depending on the storage configuration. That is a premium ask, but foldables have never really been budget devices. With Apple set to enter the same space around September, Samsung is clearly trying to establish a strong position before that arrives.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide adds an interesting twist to the lineup, giving buyers a choice between the traditional tall foldable they know and a wider format that feels closer to a tablet. It is a smart move, and one that shows Samsung is not taking Apple’s foldable debut lightly.