Samsung Galaxy A27 To Debut Soon: New Mint Colour, Snapdragon Chipset, And 50MP Camera, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up for launch of its next-generation Galaxy A series smartphone, The Galaxy A27. However, the device is still in early stages, but leaks and rumours have started coming all over the internet. This time the device is expected to arrive in Mint shade, which means the mid-range smartphone is going to give some amazing colour options to the users.



The Awesome Mint shade joins the previously reported Black, Blue, and Light Pink options, rounding out what looks like a solid set of colour choices for a mid-range phone. Samsung has not officially announced anything yet, but at this point, the leaks have been quite detailed.



Expected Features and Specifications



The leaked specs sheet paints a fairly clear picture of what Samsung is going for. The Galaxy A27 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is built on a 4nm process and scores about 10 percent higher than the Exynos 1380 found in the Galaxy A26, which is a welcome upgrade for everyday performance. For photography, the main camera is a 50MP sensor with optical image stabilisation, backed by a 12MP front camera for selfies. Battery life should hold up well too, with a 5,000mAh cell and 25W fast charging support.

On the software side, the phone is expected to launch with Android 16 and Samsung’s One UI 8.5, and Samsung is promising several years of software updates, which has become a real selling point for buyers in the mid-range space.



The Downgrades Worth Knowing About



Not everything is an upgrade, and it is worth being upfront about that. The ultrawide camera drops from the 8MP sensor on the A26 to a 5MP unit on the A27, which is a step back for anyone who uses wide-angle shots regularly.

MicroSD card support also appears to be gone on the A27, whereas the A26 supported up to 1TB of expandable storage. For users who relied on that slot to expand storage cheaply, this will sting.

So, it is a mixed bag. A better chip and more colour options on one side, a weaker ultrawide and no memory card slot on the other. Whether that trade-off works for you depends on what you actually use your phone for.



When Is It Coming



The Galaxy A27 is expected in the second half of 2026, running Android 16 and One UI 8.5 out of the box, with six years of OS upgrades and security patches. Samsung’s own slip-ups earlier in 2026, including the model number SM-A276 briefly appearing on Samsung Wallet’s compatibility list and a passing mention on Samsung Brazil’s website, confirmed the device is real even before any formal announcement.

No launch date or price has been confirmed yet. Given how much has already leaked though, an official reveal should not be too far away.



Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE To Debut Soon: Exynos 2500 Chip, 120Hz Display, and 5,000mAh Battery — Check Price And Launch Timeline

