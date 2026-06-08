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Home > Education News > Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026
Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 15:54 IST

The Plus One trial allotment result for 2026 of the Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) is out. The trial allotment gives students an idea about the schools and courses that they have been allotted in the Kerala Higher Secondary School Admission Process (HSCAP) under the Single Window System (SWS). Candidates who have applied for admission to Class 11 can check their allotment status from the official portal of HSCAP.

The trial allotment is an important milestone in the admissions process of Kerala Plus One. It allows students to get an idea of the possible admission that they will get in Kerala higher secondary schools before the release of all official allotments. The correction window is also open for making adjustments to the preference and application details based on the trial allotments. Students who have applied for higher secondary school admissions should act accordingly before the correction deadline.

What is the Kerala HSCAP trial allotment

The trial allotment is a preliminary admission and is released before the first official allotment. It helps students to get an idea about the school and course combinations based on the preferences they have made during the application process.

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Nevertheless, the trial allotment will not confirm admission. It serves as an enablement for the candidates to assess their allotment based on their choices and determine if there is a need for modification before the final allotment is conducted.

In addition, the system would also enable the authorities to spot any possible anomalies in the allotment process before the allotment of seats is officially conducted.

How can students check the HSCAP trial allotment result

They may go to the official HSCAP portal and login into the candidate portal to check the status of the trial allotment.

It can be done by following the below steps:

  • Go to the official HSCAP portal
  • Click on the “Candidate Login-SWS” link
  • Type the application number, password and captcha check
  • Login to the dashboard
  • Click on the “Trial Results”
  • View and download the allotment status

The students are recommended to take a copy of the allotment result for further reference while proceeding through the admission phase.

When is the last date to correct the application

Once the trial allotment is released, the candidates have been given the opportunity to correct their applications and change their preference from the HSCAP portal

They can add new schools, change the course popularity and update the preferences and modify some details of the application according to some circumstances. They can do so until the correction window closed on June 10, 2026, at 5 PM.

Candidates who want to increase their chances of getting into option school/stream should do a thorough analysis of their allotment before making any changes.

How to edit HSCAP application form

Details can be edited in candidate portal with a few simple steps.

  • Go to HSCAP website
  • Login with the application credentials
  • Open candidate dashboard
  • Choose “Edit Application”
  • Make changes
  • Save the edited application
  • Confirm the changes
  • Download a copy for reference

Candidates will be required to submit all details carefully before uploading amended preferences.

When will the first allotment for Kerala Plus One be released

The admission process will progress to the next stage after the release of the first-allotment list. As per the schedule of admission, the opening allotment result for Kerala Plus One admissions 2026 will be released on June 15. The opening allotment will ensure the stipulated allotment will be given to all the eligible candidates, followed by the admission confirmation process. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official HSCAP portal regularly for allotment of lists, admission and counselling as the admission process of Plus One goes on.

Also Read: Delhi ITI Admission 2026 Registration Begins at itidelhi.admissions.nic.in: Check Eligibility, Fee and Application Process

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Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date
Tags: HSCAP allotment resultHSCAP trial allotment 2026Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026Kerala Plus One admission 2026

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Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Allotment Status, Correction Window and First List Date
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