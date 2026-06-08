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Home > Sports News > Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic

Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic

Did sports anchor Yesha Sagar hint at a split with DC cricketer Sameer Rizvi? Discover how her latest viral swimsuit post and dramatic Instagram clean-up are fueling breakup speculation.

Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And 'Love Jihad' Rumours | See Pic. Photo: Instagram
Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And 'Love Jihad' Rumours | See Pic. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 16:36 IST

Popular sports anchor and model Yesha Sagar has once again created a storm on social media by hinting towards an official break-up with Delhi Capitals’ rising batting star Sameer Rizvi. After a series of defiant digital posts on her official Instagram handle, the high-profile couple seems to have reached a breaking point, leading to intense speculation online.

Eagle-eyed fans who follow the duo noticed a dramatic change on Yesha’s profile as she unfollowed the young cricketer completely. This abrupt digital divide occurs amidst continuing allegations of control and restriction in their personal relationship. Interestingly, the fallout has also sparked intense online chatter and polarising ‘Love Jihad’ rumours, with internet keyboard warriors fiercely debating the interfaith relationship and the alleged clash of cultural values between the two.

She decided to put an old glamorous picture of herself, posing in a swimsuit right at the top of her feed, giving a crystal-clear message to her millions of followers worldwide.

Rumblings of a rocky patch in the relationship first emerged in late April, but now unsubstantiated reports from insiders have claimed major behind-the-scenes friction. From these murmurs it seems that the young cricketer was asking for a rather conservative lifestyle change from the modern-day sports anchor. Rumours are that the younger half of the pair wanted Yesha to delete some modelling assignments from her portfolio and asked her not to talk to any other athletes during major broadcasting events.

Refusing to succumb to these so-called restrictions, Yesha has chosen to respond to the whispers with pure, unapologetic freedom. She posted a cheeky caption with her swimsuit photo that read: “no risk no story.”

The bold move has been widely interpreted by Internet users as an official announcement that the glamorous anchor is back on the market. Yesha, on the other hand, has let her digital activities do the talking, while Sameer Rizvi has maintained a stone cold silence across all his platforms. The dynamic middle-order batsman, who has been under the intense glare of the media over the last few months during the gruelling IPL 2026 campaign, has decided to keep mum on the ongoing storm surrounding his personal life.

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Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic
Tags: Delhi Capitals Sameer Rizvi dating rumorsIPL 2026 cricketer controversiesSameer Rizvi girlfriend breakupSameer Rizvi personal life updatesYesha Sagar bikini pic viralYesha Sagar Instagram bikini postYesha Sagar Sameer Rizvi splitYesha Sagar sports anchorYesha Sagar unfollows Sameer Rizvi

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Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic
Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic
Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic
Did Yesha Sagar Hint at Breakup With Sameer Rizvi? Viral Bikini Photo Reignites Split Speculation And ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours | See Pic

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