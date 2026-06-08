LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays Falta candidate Jahangir Khan Jaipur Demolition Bandar box office collection hardik pandya business news gold and silver rate today DOANLD TRUMP PTET 2026 Drones auroras donald trump aircraft crash bank holidays
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Suryakumar Yadav has sparked Mumbai Indians exit rumours after deleting MI-related Instagram posts and unfollowing the franchise and Hardik Pandya. Following MI’s disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, speculation is growing over whether the India T20 World Cup-winning captain could seek a trade.

Suryakumar Yadav deletes all posts with the Mumbai Indians on Instagram. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav deletes all posts with the Mumbai Indians on Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-06-08 11:16 IST

Suryakumar Yadav to leave Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav has prompted speculation over his future with the Mumbai Indians (MI) after deleting the franchise-related photos from his Instagram handle. After the master batsman removed a few posts, the fans started speculating whether the long-time association of the great batter with the five-time IPL champions was coming to an end. On Monday, after MI’s miserable IPL 2026 campaign, it came to light. Besides, fans also noticed that Suryakumar doesn’t follow captain Hardik Pandya or MI on Instagram. At present, the only Mumbai Indians-related picture on his profile is one with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Will Suryakumar Yadav leave the Mumbai Indians?

Suryakumar Yadav’s possible exit from the Mumbai Indians has been the talk of the town as his latest behavior on social media has invited speculations. Since turning up for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, he has been one of the major contributors to the team, playing a major role in many of the successful seasons of the team. Mumbai Indians under Hardik Pandya, IPL 2026, was a very bad experience. They could win only 4 games out of 14 league games, and the team ended up ninth in the points table. They had a net run rate of -0.584, and the total points they had were eight. The first team to get knocked out of the tournament was Mumbai.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav Instagram account in spotlight?



This Monday morning, a comprehensive scan of Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram account revealed the experienced batter no longer follows the Mumbai Indians. Distancing himself from the five-time winners on social media, the 35-year-old cricketer removed older photos with the team. A close look at his account suggested that the popular batsman has officially unfollowed the franchise account as well as his Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, which also meant personal links had changed on the sudden social media switch.

Will Suryakumar Yadav join some other IPL team?

Earlier, reports emerged that the Mumbai Indians were looking at Tilak Varma as a possible option to captain the team if Hardik Pandya is released from the squad. Additionally, only a few days ago, Surya was dropped from India’s T20I squad despite leading the men in blue to the T20 World Cup title win earlier this year. The snub from T20I squads seems to be the final straw. It is expected that Sky, who has been one of the best batters in the history of the shortest format, would be looking to end his career as a captain. With many IPL teams possibly needing a skipper, the T20 World Cup-winning skipper would be looking at a possible trade to some other team. 

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Team News: PCB Considers Replacing Shan Masood And Sarfaraz Ahmed After Bangladesh Test Series Whitewash — Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026
Tags: hardik pandyahome-hero-pos-6IPL 2026MIMumbai IndiansMumbai Indians exitrohit sharmasuryakumar yadavSuryakumar Yadav Instagramtilak-varma

RELATED News

Pakistan Cricket Team News: PCB Considers Replacing Shan Masood And Sarfaraz Ahmed After Bangladesh Test Series Whitewash — Report

Christian Eriksen Conscious After Collapsing Again on Pitch; Denmark vs Ukraine Friendly Abandoned

French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Overcomes Demons To Claim Maiden Grand Slam Title In Five-Set Roland Garros Thriller

Harmanpreet Kaur Pulls Off A MS Dhoni! Delivers Epic Response To Retirement Question: WATCH Viral Video

WTC Points Table 2025-27 After ENG vs NZ 1st Test- AUS, SA, SL, NZ, BAN, IND, ENG, PAK, WI

LATEST NEWS

BAMU Result 2026 Expected Soon: Over 100 Course Results Pending as 2.81 Lakh Students Await Scores

SMEBIZZ Strengthens Its Mission of “Education for All” Through Comprehensive Educational Guidance and Career Support

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested While Trying To Flee To Nepal

Jaipur Demolition Drive: JDA Removes 2 Temples, Mosque, Internet Suspended

Joules By Radhika Unveils a Luxury Collection of Designer Necklace Sets for Modern Women

TMC Leader Brahmanand Chakraborty Hides Under Sarees, Video Goes Viral

WATCH: POJK Protesters Strip Pakistan Army Personnel, Put Pants On Auction

SIPRI Report: China Expands Nuclear Arsenal Fastest, India and Pakistan Strengthen Nuclear Capabilities

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol’s Crime-Thriller Crosses Rs 2 Crore Mark In First Weekend

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

QUICK LINKS