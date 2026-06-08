Suryakumar Yadav to Leave Mumbai Indians? MI Star Unfollows Hardik Pandya, Deletes Instagram Posts After IPL 2026

Suryakumar Yadav to leave Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav has prompted speculation over his future with the Mumbai Indians (MI) after deleting the franchise-related photos from his Instagram handle. After the master batsman removed a few posts, the fans started speculating whether the long-time association of the great batter with the five-time IPL champions was coming to an end. On Monday, after MI’s miserable IPL 2026 campaign, it came to light. Besides, fans also noticed that Suryakumar doesn’t follow captain Hardik Pandya or MI on Instagram. At present, the only Mumbai Indians-related picture on his profile is one with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Will Suryakumar Yadav leave the Mumbai Indians?

Suryakumar Yadav’s possible exit from the Mumbai Indians has been the talk of the town as his latest behavior on social media has invited speculations. Since turning up for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, he has been one of the major contributors to the team, playing a major role in many of the successful seasons of the team. Mumbai Indians under Hardik Pandya, IPL 2026, was a very bad experience. They could win only 4 games out of 14 league games, and the team ended up ninth in the points table. They had a net run rate of -0.584, and the total points they had were eight. The first team to get knocked out of the tournament was Mumbai.

Why is Suryakumar Yadav Instagram account in spotlight?







This Monday morning, a comprehensive scan of Suryakumar Yadav’s Instagram account revealed the experienced batter no longer follows the Mumbai Indians. Distancing himself from the five-time winners on social media, the 35-year-old cricketer removed older photos with the team. A close look at his account suggested that the popular batsman has officially unfollowed the franchise account as well as his Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, which also meant personal links had changed on the sudden social media switch.

Will Suryakumar Yadav join some other IPL team?

Earlier, reports emerged that the Mumbai Indians were looking at Tilak Varma as a possible option to captain the team if Hardik Pandya is released from the squad. Additionally, only a few days ago, Surya was dropped from India’s T20I squad despite leading the men in blue to the T20 World Cup title win earlier this year. The snub from T20I squads seems to be the final straw. It is expected that Sky, who has been one of the best batters in the history of the shortest format, would be looking to end his career as a captain. With many IPL teams possibly needing a skipper, the T20 World Cup-winning skipper would be looking at a possible trade to some other team.

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