French Open 2026: Alexander Zverev Overcomes Demons To Claim Maiden Grand Slam Title In Five-Set Roland Garros Thriller

French Open 2026: The agonising wait for Alexander Zverev is finally over. The second-seeded German broke his ultimate career curse by conquering Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a high-stakes, roller-coaster men’s singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday, June 7, 2026, to lift his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the French Open.

Zverev, 29, edged out his tenacious Italian opponent in a gruelling five-set epic, clinching a historic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 triumph after more than four hours of thrilling baseline warfare. When the last point was struck, Zverev dropped his racquet on the red clay, fell flat on his back and sobbed into his hands, a wave of pure relief washing over him.

Zverev arrived in the final with the unenviable label of the best male player on tour without a major, a frustrating 0-3 record in Grand Slam deciders weighing on him, including a heartbreaking five-set loss to Carlos Alcaraz on this very court two years ago. But with Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic all out before the second week, Zverev took to the court as the heavy favourite and made the most of a career-defining opportunity.

The match itself was a mirror of Zverev’s rocky road to the top. Having cruised through a clinical first set against Cobolli, the German was met with a fierce fightback from the 10th seed Italian upstart, who was looking to become the first Italian man to win the Paris singles crown since 1976. Cobolli got Zverev out of rhythm with sharp drop shots and heavy topspin, taking the final to a deciding fifth set after Zverev suffered a tense choke from a 3-1 lead in the fourth-set tiebreak.

The last set, however, was all the German’s. Zverev responded with elite composure, making hay of his booming first serve to take advantage of a fatigued Cobolli, racing to a 5-1 lead before converting his championship points.

Zverev racks up a flurry of lifelong milestones with this monumental breakthrough. He is the first German male to win the French Open singles title since Henner Henkel in 1937 and the first to win any major since Boris Becker won the Australian Open trophy exactly 30 years ago in 1996. It’s the ultimate story of athletic redemption for a player who has battled Type 1 diabetes since he was four years old and overcame a gruesome, career-threatening ankle injury on these same courts in 2022.