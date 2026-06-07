Watch: Days After Attack On Abhishek Banerjee, Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra Pelted With Eggs Following Arrest

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Sujoy Hazra faced public anger on Sunday when locals hurled eggs at the police vehicle transporting him after his arrest in connection with allegations of extortion and forgery. The incident comes as the TMC battles a series of controversies, including corruption allegations, attacks on senior leaders and growing internal unrest within the party.

A day earlier, Hooghly’s Jangipara Police registered what officials described as another significant breakthrough in their anti-corruption campaign with the arrest of TMC leader Ramesh Patra. He is accused of fraudulently collecting large sums of money by allegedly promising government and administrative benefits to a local businessman.

Fraud allegations against TMC leader lead to arrest

According to police sources, Tanmay Barui, a resident of Paspur under Jangipara Police Station, lodged a written complaint detailing his dealings with the ‘Adra-Bilaspur Cooperative Agricultural Development Society Limited.’ In the complaint, Barui alleged that Ramesh Patra, known to be close to former Transport Minister Snehashish Chakraborty, promised to secure various government-related benefits by using the names of influential political figures.

The complaint states that based on those assurances, Patra allegedly collected around Rs 16 lakh through online transfers and another Rs 13 lakh in cash over multiple instalments. Police sources also noted that Patra had previously served as treasurer for former Jangipara MLA Snehasis Chakraborty. When the promised benefits failed to materialise, Patra allegedly began issuing death threats to the complainant, according to the complaint.

Recent attacks on senior TMC leaders spark concern

The latest developments come just days after alleged attacks on TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Kalyan Banerjee. Last Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas.

He suffered an eye injury during the incident and claimed the assault was “BJP-sponsored” and amounted to an attempt on his life. Abhishek Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate security. Five people, Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti, were arrested in connection with the attack and later produced before a court in Baruipur. The TMC leader described the incident as “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” by the BJP.

Party turmoil deepens amid rebellion and reshuffle

Meanwhile, MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly while travelling to submit a deputation on post-poll violence. He termed the incident an “attempt to murder.”

The political upheaval has occurred when the Trinamool Congress itself is experiencing tough times in terms of internal problems. There is talk of 58 MLAs defying the expulsion imposed on Ritabrata Banerjee. There have been reports that up to 20 MPs of the Lok Sabha might consider defecting from the party.

As part of their attempt to deal with the crisis, the Trinamool Congress has reshuffled its leadership. In this regard, Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen have been appointed Joint Secretaries of the party at the national level, whereas Chandrima Bhattacharya has become the new state leader replacing the sick Subrata Bakshi.

(with inputs from ANI)

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