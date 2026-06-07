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Home > World News > Will US Unfreeze Iran’s Assets, Lift Sanctions? Trump Gives Major Update

Will US Unfreeze Iran’s Assets, Lift Sanctions? Trump Gives Major Update

US President Donald Trump has ruled out lifting sanctions or unfreezing Iranian assets before a peace agreement is reached with Tehran. His remarks come as Washington pushes a new resolution at the UN nuclear watchdog demanding Iran disclose details about its bombed nuclear sites and uranium stockpiles.

Trump rejects easing Iran sanctions before deal. Photo: X.
Trump rejects easing Iran sanctions before deal. Photo: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 19:55 IST

US President Donald Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any sanctions before a peace deal is reached. Trump said he would consider those steps after an agreement is done. “Comes after,” he said. “Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah.” Trump also said that he was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran.

The United States is lobbying other countries on the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors to back a draft resolution ordering Iran to inform the agency of the fate of its bombed nuclear sites and the enriched uranium that was stored there. The text of the U.S. draft resolution seen by Reuters on Sunday and circulated ahead of this week’s quarterly meeting of the 35-nation board risks further complicating current talks between the U.S. and Iran because Iran bristles at resolutions against it at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

While previous IAEA board resolutions against Iran have passed by a clear margin, this text could meet stiffer resistance since it is the U.S. that, along with Israel, bombed Iran’s nuclear sites last June, since when the agency has been unable to return to those sites.

Iran must “provide the Agency with precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran” and “grant the Agency all access it requires to verify this information,” the text seen by Reuters said, saying both must happen “without delay” and are “essential and urgent”.

The text refrains, however, from reporting Iran to the U.N. Security Council, as some diplomats had said was being considered, which would have been a follow-up to a resolution the board passed on June 12, 2025, declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei To Meet Donald Trump? Iran Gives Big Update

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Will US Unfreeze Iran’s Assets, Lift Sanctions? Trump Gives Major Update
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