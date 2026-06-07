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Home > World News > Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Kochav Yair Shooting; IDF Kills Two Attackers

Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Kochav Yair Shooting; IDF Kills Two Attackers

A suspected terror shooting attack in central Israel killed one person and injured five others near Kochav Yair on Sunday. Israeli security forces launched a massive manhunt and later killed both suspected attackers.

Israel terror shooting near Kochav Yair kills 1, injures 5; both attackers killed as IDF launches major crackdown. Photo: X,
Israel terror shooting near Kochav Yair kills 1, injures 5; both attackers killed as IDF launches major crackdown. Photo: X,

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 16:10 IST

A suspected terror shooting attack in central Israel left at least one person dead and several others injured on Sunday. The incident prompted a large-scale security response and a manhunt that ended with the deaths of both suspected attackers. Emergency responders confirmed that the incident took place across multiple locations in the Kochav Yair area, near the Green Line separating Israel from the occupied West Bank.

Fatal Shooting at Gas Station

According to Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), a man in his 30s was shot and killed at a gas station in Kochav Yair. Five other people were wounded in shootings reported at at least three separate scenes. MDA said that two of the injured victims were in serious condition.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and said it was being treated as a suspected terror attack.

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Security Forces Kill Both Suspected Attackers

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later announced that both terrorists involved in the attack had been killed by security personnel.

According to the military, the first attacker was shot dead by police near Tzur Yitzhak shortly after the assault.

The second suspect was wounded during the initial security response but managed to flee the scene. Israeli forces subsequently launched a manhunt, which ended when the second attacker was located and killed near Tayibe.

Vehicle Used in Attack Had Israeli License Plates

The military said the attackers were travelling in a vehicle bearing Israeli license plates.

According to the IDF, the vehicle was illegally on the road at the time of the attack.

As security operations continued following the shooting, Israeli forces moved to tighten control over the surrounding area.

In response to the attack, the IDF said it was encircling several Palestinian villages in the vicinity.

The military also announced the closure of a nearby crossing connecting the area to the West Bank as part of ongoing security measures.

Israeli Citizen Identified as Suspect

An Israeli security source said one of the suspects was an Israeli citizen from Tayibe, an Arab town located north of Kochav Yair. Authorities have not released further details regarding the identities of the attackers. Following the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a situation assessment, according to a statement issued by his office. The statement did not provide additional details regarding the discussions or any immediate policy decisions.

In the aftermath of the shooting, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for what he described as a “profound change” among Israel’s Arab citizens and urged stronger action against illegal weapons.

“The equation is simple: whoever accepts the state’s sovereignty will live here in peace,” Smotrich said.

“Whoever chooses the path of terror will have their blood on their own head.”

Hamas Praises Attack

Hamas welcomed the shooting attack, describing it as a response to Israel’s military actions.

In a statement, the group claimed the attack came in reaction to “the occupation’s ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip” and the “assaults that affect our people daily in the West Bank and Jerusalem.”

Also Read: Who Was Sakr Abu Karim? Hamas Nukhba Commander Killed By Israel

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Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Kochav Yair Shooting; IDF Kills Two Attackers
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Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Kochav Yair Shooting; IDF Kills Two Attackers

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Israel Terror Attack: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Kochav Yair Shooting; IDF Kills Two Attackers
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