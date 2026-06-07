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Home > India News > Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza

Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza

Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old Telangana native living in the US, was fatally shot in Philadelphia while delivering a pizza, with his family alleging he was lured into a trap through a fake order.

Pizza Delivery Turns Tragically Fatal
Pizza Delivery Turns Tragically Fatal

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-07 13:12 IST

Indian Community Mourns Tragic Loss in the United States 

The shocking death of 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha in Philadelphia has stirred grief ,and anger among Indians living in the United States ,and also back home. Anshul ,who was originally from Telangana, was fatally shot while he was delivering a pizza order. His family thinks it may not have been random ,and that there might have been a carefully planned trap involved.   

Who Was Anshul Kuncha? 

Anshul Kuncha hailed from Gundlapochampally, in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district. For almost four years, he’d been living in the United States where he worked for a multinational company, kinda quietly. And to add a little extra money, Anshul also picked up weekend stints as a pizza delivery driver, on the side.

Friends, relatives say he’s the sort of young professional who works hard and stays steady, he went abroad for better chances and a more hopeful future.

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Fatal Shooting During Delivery

The incident went down a lil after midnight in North Philadelphia. From what police reports say, Anshul showed up at the Raymond Rosen Homes housing complex, just to drop off a pizza order. Later on, investigators found that the unit connected to the order was basically empty, like vacant.

A few moments after he finished the delivery Anshul was shot in the head by unknown attackers. Emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital right away, but he did not make it from his injuries.

Family Suspects a Deliberate Trap

The victim family says that the pizza order might have been used as a sort of nudge to get him to that place. They also noted that none of his personal items were taken, which leaves some questions behind about the whole motive of the attack or perhaps the reason, really.

Right now authorities are checking camera footage and digging through documents tied to the phone number used when the order was placed. So far no arrests have been announced .

Indian Consulate Steps In

After the incident, the Consulate General of India in New York sent its condolences, and they assured the family that their assistance will be there in every stage, a sort of steady help. At the same time, officials are also coordinating with local authorities, plus guiding the next steps, so that the procedure for bringing Anshul’s mortal remains back to India can move forward smoothly.

Investigation Underway

Philadelphia Police are still investigating  the case, and they are chasing a few leads here and there. Some reports say surveillance cameras actually caught people trailing Anshul before the shooting , but the real attack part was not seen on video , or at least not on the footage we have.

This situation also kind of brought back, again, the worry about delivery workers being safe and about Indian nationals who live and work overseas .

Search for Justice Continues

As investigators work to identify who was behind it, Anshul Kuncha’s family is still trying to get answers and justice, you know. His sudden death has left the whole neighborhood grieving , and it also serves as a harsh reminder that delivery workers, they often run solo during late-night hours, with real risks.

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Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza
Tags: Anshul KunchaFake pizza orderhome-hero-pos-3Indian killed in USNorth Philadelphia crimePhiladelphia shootingPizza delivery driverTelangana Man

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Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza

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Who Was Anshul Kuncha? Telangana Man Shot Dead in Philadelphia After Delivering Pizza
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