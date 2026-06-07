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Home > India News > North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast

North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast

North India Rain Alert (7 June 2026): Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may witness rain, lightning and strong winds. Check the latest forecast.

India Weather Today
India Weather Today

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 07:46 IST

North India Weather Today (7 June 2026) Live Updates: A number of parts in North India will see thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall and strong gusty winds on Sunday as the pre-monsoon encourages active weather across the region. Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, H.P., Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir could see changing weather conditions as the day progresses, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rain has the effect of cooling the heat, but experts have warned about the strong winds, localized waterlogging, traffic congestion and power outages in some areas.

What Is the Weather Today Across North India? Live Temperature, Rain & IMD Updates

Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, H.P., Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan & Jammu & Kashmir could see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on June 7 and light-to-moderate rainfall is expected in many parts as the pre-monsoon brings us active weather. Winds are expected to pick up to 60-80 km/h in areas, according to IMD.

North India Weather Yesterday (6 June) vs Today (7 June): Which States Saw Major Changes?

Northern states witnessed active pre-monsoon conditions leading to thunderstorms & scattered showers prevalent on June 6. Delhi-NCR, western UP and some areas of Rajasthan were severely affected by strong winds & cloudy skies. The same weather pattern is expected to prevail today (June 7), where rainfall activity is expected to become more widespread over the Himalayan states and adjoining plains.

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How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life Across North India?

Strong winds and thunderstorm will have a temporary impact on flights, trains and traffic in certain cities. Low-lying areas of cities may experience waterlogging; visibility with heavy showers may also affect road traffic on highways. It is better to keep close tabs on local updates before setting off.

What Are The IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained

Weather alerts are issued by the IMD for North Indian states due to thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. The winds may gust up to 80 kmph over isolated pockets of cities in the north, including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan states. Those affected by lightning should avoid open areas; people should stay alert for rainlightning, falling trees and possible power cuts.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast? State-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Monsoon Trend Analysis

Weather models suggest sustained pre-monsoon activity over North India in the week ahead. Sporadic showers, thunderstorms and lower temperatures are predicted over Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. With the southwest monsoon continuously moving northwards, there may be more molecular impact of weather over the north regions towards the end of this month. The temperatures will be lower as compared to the recent heatwave as a result of increased cloud cover and rainfall activities.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Weather Today (7 June 2026): Thunderstorm Warning For Delhi, Gurugram, Noida And Greater Noida
Disclaimer: Weather forecasts and alerts mentioned in this article are based on updates issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other publicly available meteorological sources at the time of publication. Weather conditions can change rapidly due to evolving atmospheric systems. Readers are advised to check the latest official forecasts and follow local authorities’ advisories before making travel or outdoor activity plans.
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North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast
Tags: Delhi weather todayHaryana Weather TodayHimachal Pradesh Weather TodayJammu Kashmir Weather TodayPunjab weather todayRajasthan Weather TodayUttar Pradesh Weather TodayUttarakhand Weather Todayweather todayWeather Today 7 June 2026

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North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast
North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast
North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast
North India Weather Today (7 June 2026): Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Among 14 States Under Thunderstorm Alert | Check 15-Day Forecast

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