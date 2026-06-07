American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

James Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University engineering student from Alabama, was found dead in a mountainous area near Kyoto after disappearing during a family vacation in Japan. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains (Photo: X)
American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-07 02:11 IST

An American college student who went missing during a family vacation in Japan has been found dead in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, according to a statement shared by his mother on Facebook. James Higginbotham, 20, an engineering student at Auburn University and a resident of Alabama, had been missing since May 29 after he was last seen leaving a train station in Kyoto. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, confirmed on Saturday that a volunteer search and rescue group later discovered his body in a remote mountain area.

Family Confirms Tragic Discovery

The discovery brought a heartbreaking end to a search effort that had drawn attention both in Japan and the United States. ‘Our family is heartbroken,’ Nancy Higginbotham wrote in her Facebook post. ‘The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.’

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death, and further details surrounding the circumstances of his death are still pending.

You Might Be Interested In

Movements Before Disappearance

According to his mother, James was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29 while visiting Japan with his family. Later that evening, his mobile phone stopped transmitting data, and its location services were disabled. Until that point, Nancy Higginbotham said she had been monitoring her son’s movements through the location sharing application Life360.

Search Efforts And Investigation

His parents believe he may have been heading toward a nearby hiking trail before his disappearance. Nancy Higginbotham previously said she believed her son may have ‘needed space’.

Japanese authorities launched an extensive search operation shortly after they reported him missing. The initial search lasted three days and involved approximately 100 police officers, K-9 units, and helicopters. Despite the large-scale effort, investigators were unable to locate any trace of him at the time.

Family Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

The Higginbotham family had travelled to Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James Higginbotham’s younger brother. What began as a family milestone trip ended in tragedy, with relatives now mourning the loss of the young engineering student. Officials have not announced whether they will release additional findings from the investigation in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip
Tags: Alabama studentAuburn University studentinternational newsJames HigginbothamJapan missing studentJapan travel newsKyoto mountainsKyoto newsKyoto policemissing American in Japan

RELATED News

Did Donald Trump Share AI ‘Everybody Loves Trump’ Video?

7-Month-Old Palestinian Laid To Rest After West Bank Shooting

Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait, Bahrain After US-Iran Clash

US Hits Iranian Surveillance Site

JD Vance’s Explosive Migrant Remarks After UK Sikh Stabbing Case Trigger Global Outrage: What He Said About Henry Nowak’s Murder

LATEST NEWS

LPG Price Hike 2026: Households To Pay ₹29 More For 14.2kg Domestic Gas Cylinder

Pawan Singh Enters Bihar Politics: BJP Fields Bhojpuri Star For Legislative Council Polls

Boyfriend Kills Pregnant Teen In Lucknow

Congress Says Ramalinga Reddy Will Continue

Telangana Horror: Roof Collapse Injures Four In Vikarabad

Madhya Pradesh Teen Attacked With Axe

Rajasthan Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10

TradeFlock Releases the List of Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence

Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip
American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip
American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip
American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

QUICK LINKS