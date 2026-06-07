American Student Found Dead Near Kyoto Mountains After Disappearing During Family Trip

An American college student who went missing during a family vacation in Japan has been found dead in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, according to a statement shared by his mother on Facebook. James Higginbotham, 20, an engineering student at Auburn University and a resident of Alabama, had been missing since May 29 after he was last seen leaving a train station in Kyoto. His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, confirmed on Saturday that a volunteer search and rescue group later discovered his body in a remote mountain area.

Family Confirms Tragic Discovery

The discovery brought a heartbreaking end to a search effort that had drawn attention both in Japan and the United States. ‘Our family is heartbroken,’ Nancy Higginbotham wrote in her Facebook post. ‘The grief we feel is impossible to put into words.’

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death, and further details surrounding the circumstances of his death are still pending.

Movements Before Disappearance

According to his mother, James was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29 while visiting Japan with his family. Later that evening, his mobile phone stopped transmitting data, and its location services were disabled. Until that point, Nancy Higginbotham said she had been monitoring her son’s movements through the location sharing application Life360.

Search Efforts And Investigation

His parents believe he may have been heading toward a nearby hiking trail before his disappearance. Nancy Higginbotham previously said she believed her son may have ‘needed space’.

Japanese authorities launched an extensive search operation shortly after they reported him missing. The initial search lasted three days and involved approximately 100 police officers, K-9 units, and helicopters. Despite the large-scale effort, investigators were unable to locate any trace of him at the time.

Family Vacation Turns Into Tragedy

The Higginbotham family had travelled to Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of James Higginbotham’s younger brother. What began as a family milestone trip ended in tragedy, with relatives now mourning the loss of the young engineering student. Officials have not announced whether they will release additional findings from the investigation in the coming days.

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