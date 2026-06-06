Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

The High Commission of Singapore in India on Saturday announced their government ordered social media sites to block content which targets the Indian community. The High Commission noted that the content likely originated from China. As per a statement by the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023, the Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions to deal with content circulating on YouTube, Facebook and X, which target the Indian community and undermine Singapore’s model of multiculturalism. The directions require the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access to these posts by Singapore users.

Inflammatory Narratives Emerged Online

The statement said that last month, narratives started circulating online in the Chinese information space that Singapore is displaying anxiety over our cultural identity and ethnic politics. Shortly thereafter, online content emerged that contained inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity and suggested that Singapore was being ‘overrun by Indians’.

The statement further said that Singapore firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia. Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected.

Claims Targeted Singapore’s Multiracial Framework

The statement said that the narrative propagated through such content was that ‘Singapore’s multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values; Singapore’s stability cannot be attributed to its multiracial policy but to its majority Chinese demographics.’

The narratives also included, ‘Ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore, whose numbers are growing, would act in favour of Indian immigrants; and Singapore’s culture is fundamentally Chinese, and the government’s approach of ‘decoupling’ itself from China while neglecting the threat of a growing Indian community would lead to a negative outcome,’ they said.

Government Vows Strong Action Against External Interference

‘These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable. The government takes a serious view of threats to our social cohesion and racial harmony, including from external actors, and will act resolutely against them.’

‘We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online and to reject all attempts to divide our society,’ the statement concluded.

(Inputs From ANI)

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