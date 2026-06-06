Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026 Hebron news four injured in collapse Dharmendra Parihar 10 girls rescued Abhijeet Dipke Bahrain air raid sirens Delhi fire tragedy India T20I Squad 2026 Ease of Doing Business India CJP spokesperson British Sikh murder case Anurag Kashyap 6 June 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

Singapore has ordered social media platforms to block content targeting the Indian community after authorities identified inflammatory narratives believed to have originated from China. The government says such content threatens racial harmony and multiculturalism.

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians (Photo: X)
Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 23:27 IST

The High Commission of Singapore in India on Saturday announced their government ordered social media sites to block content which targets the Indian community. The High Commission noted that the content likely originated from China. As per a statement by the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023, the Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions to deal with content circulating on YouTube, Facebook and X, which target the Indian community and undermine Singapore’s model of multiculturalism. The directions require the platforms to take all reasonable steps to disable access to these posts by Singapore users.

Inflammatory Narratives Emerged Online

The statement said that last month, narratives started circulating online in the Chinese information space that Singapore is displaying anxiety over our cultural identity and ethnic politics. Shortly thereafter, online content emerged that contained inflammatory narratives about Singapore’s cultural diversity and suggested that Singapore was being ‘overrun by Indians’.

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

You Might Be Interested In

The statement further said that Singapore firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia. Any attempt to pit one community against another here must be firmly rejected.

Claims Targeted Singapore’s Multiracial Framework

The statement said that the narrative propagated through such content was that ‘Singapore’s multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values; Singapore’s stability cannot be attributed to its multiracial policy but to its majority Chinese demographics.’

The narratives also included, ‘Ethnic Indian politicians in Singapore, whose numbers are growing, would act in favour of Indian immigrants; and Singapore’s culture is fundamentally Chinese, and the government’s approach of ‘decoupling’ itself from China while neglecting the threat of a growing Indian community would lead to a negative outcome,’ they said.

Government Vows Strong Action Against External Interference

‘These attacks coming from a foreign source are doubly unacceptable. The government takes a serious view of threats to our social cohesion and racial harmony, including from external actors, and will act resolutely against them.’

‘We urge Singaporeans to be discerning when consuming and disseminating information online and to reject all attempts to divide our society,’ the statement concluded.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait And Bahrain After Fresh US-Iran Military Clash | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

RELATED News

7-Month-Old Palestinian Laid To Rest After West Bank Shooting

Iranian Missiles Target Kuwait, Bahrain After US-Iran Clash

US Hits Iranian Surveillance Site

JD Vance’s Explosive Migrant Remarks After UK Sikh Stabbing Case Trigger Global Outrage: What He Said About Henry Nowak’s Murder

Us-Iran News: Explosions Reported On Kharg Island

LATEST NEWS

Pawan Singh Enters Bihar Politics: BJP Fields Bhojpuri Star For Legislative Council Polls

Boyfriend Kills Pregnant Teen In Lucknow

Congress Says Ramalinga Reddy Will Continue

Telangana Horror: Roof Collapse Injures Four In Vikarabad

Madhya Pradesh Teen Attacked With Axe

Rajasthan Police Bust Child Trafficking Racket, Rescue 10

TradeFlock Releases the List of Best Corporate Leaders in India 2026

Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence

Komatsu and SMFG India Credit Co. Ltd. Launch Finance Scheme to Empower First-Time Machine Buyers and Small Fleet Owners

‘AI Will Curate Reality’: David Sacks Sounds Alarm Over Sanders’ AI Nationalisation Proposal

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened
Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened
Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened
Singapore Orders Blocking Of Content Targeting Indians: Know What Happened

QUICK LINKS