Telangana Horror: 4 Injured As Roof Of 50-Year-Old Hotel Collapses In Vikarabad District; Rescue Operation Launched | WATCH

Telangana: Four people were injured after the roof of an old hotel building collapsed in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Saturday. The incident occurred within the limits of Marpally police station and triggered a swift rescue operation by local authorities. According to police, the roof of the hotel suddenly gave way around 11 am while customers were present inside the premises. Four people became trapped under the debris following the collapse. Rescue teams and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched an operation to pull the victims out from the rubble.

Injured Shifted To Hospital

The rescued individuals were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said all four injured persons were customers at the hotel when the incident occurred. Officials confirmed that the victims suffered injuries but are currently out of danger.

Building Was Around 50 Years Old

Preliminary findings suggest that the building was nearly 5 decades old. Police said the roof collapsed unexpectedly, though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be determined. Authorities are expected to conduct further inspections to ascertain whether structural weakness contributed to the collapse.

Investigation Underway

Police are continuing to gather details about the incident. No casualties have been reported, and officials said further information will be released as the inquiry progresses.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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