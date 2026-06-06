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Home > Regionals News > 23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash

23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash

A 23-year-old student from Mapusa allegedly died by suicide after a video purportedly showing him littering went viral, leading to a police case and online trolling.

Goa student dies of suicide after online trolling
Goa student dies of suicide after online trolling

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 18:10 IST

A 23-year-old college student from Mapusa in Goa allegedly died by suicide days after a video purportedly showing him littering on a roadside went viral on social media and led to police action against him. The student, identified as Samuel de Braganza, lived with his mother and two sisters and had recently completed his second year of graduation. According to reports, the video apparently contained footage of Samuel littering in a roadside in North Goa. As the video gained circulation on social media sites, it received widespread public attention and condemnation. In response to demands made by some users on social media, the Goa Police booked the student.

Viral video, police notice and online trolling put student under spotlight

After the video gained traction, Samuel was allegedly subjected to trolling on social media. He also received a notice from the police and later appeared before the authorities. Officials said he was cooperating with the investigation related to the case.

However, the Goa student later died by suicide. As per reports, police said he allegedly used a licensed firearm belonging to his family. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The incident has raised questions about the impact of online scrutiny and public criticism, though investigators are still working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the case.

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Family says student was deeply disturbed after criticism online

Police have not officially linked the viral video, the police case and the suicide. However, investigators in Goa are examining the sequence of events and speaking with family members and others who knew him.

According to reports, Samuel’s family told police that he had been deeply disturbed after the video went viral and after becoming the target of public criticism on social media. Family members reportedly said he had been under considerable stress in the hours before his death.

Authorities in Goa have registered an accidental death case and are continuing their inquiry. Officials said the investigation remains focused on understanding the circumstances that preceded the tragedy and whether the online backlash and subsequent developments had any role in affecting the student’s mental state. 

Disclaimer: (If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Also Read: Mumbai-Based CEO Accidentally Pays Rs 15,000 To Auto Driver In Hurry; Rickshaw Driver’s Response Wins Hearts    

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23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash
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23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash

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23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash
23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash
23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies By Suicide After Viral Littering Video Sparks Social Media Backlash
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