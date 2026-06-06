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Home > India News > Mamata Banerjee Reins In Abhishek Banerjee, Dilutes Nephew’s Power Amid TMC Rebellion

Mamata Banerjee Reins In Abhishek Banerjee, Dilutes Nephew’s Power Amid TMC Rebellion

Mamata Banerjee has moved to curb the influence of Abhishek Banerjee amid growing unrest within the TMC, appointing Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen to work alongside him as national general secretaries.

Abhishek Banerjee's power appears to have been diluted by Mamata Banerjee (Images: ANI)
Abhishek Banerjee's power appears to have been diluted by Mamata Banerjee (Images: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 16:36 IST

Abhishek Banerjee appears to have been reined in as Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee moves to regain control of a party facing one of its most serious internal rebellions in recent years. In a major organisational reshuffle, Mamata Banerjee has diluted the concentration of power around her nephew by ensuring that Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s National General Secretary, will no longer function without oversight. Going forward, MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen will work alongside him as national general secretaries, a move widely seen within the party as a clear signal that Abhishek Banerjee is no longer beyond scrutiny.

The development comes as the Trinamool Congress grapples with growing unrest after its Assembly election defeat. For months, resentment had been building among party workers and leaders, many of whom viewed Abhishek Banerjee’s style of functioning as a key reason behind the disconnect between the leadership and the grassroots.

Growing rebellion forces leadership to rethink power structure

As per reports, the current turmoil within the party is being viewed by many insiders as a revolt directed more at Abhishek Banerjee than at Mamata Banerjee herself. According to sources, tensions first surfaced shortly after the election defeat when Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked party leaders at a meeting to applaud her nephew’s contribution during the campaign.

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The gesture did not go down well with several leaders, who felt that Abhishek Banerjee’s growing influence had contributed to the party’s declining popularity. What began as dissatisfaction gradually turned into open disagreement. The first visible cracks emerged within the Trinamool legislative party, and the discontent became public during a meeting at Kalighat on May 19 when leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha openly expressed their dissent.

Wider organisational reset as loyalists take key positions

With the rebellion now turning into a full-fledged mutiny, Mamata Banerjee has responded with a broader organisational overhaul. Senior leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has been elevated as the new state president, signalling both a generational and organisational reset. Subrata Bakshi will continue as vice-president in the National Working Committee.

Several new appointments have also been made across party wings. Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Swati Khandekar have been named vice presidents of the West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress, while MP Saayoni Ghosh will continue to head the party’s youth wing. The reshuffle is also being seen as Mamata Banerjee’s effort to strengthen loyalists and old-timers who have remained firmly with “Didi” despite the ongoing unrest.

On Friday, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh hit out at the rebels, claiming they were breaking away under “administrative pressure”. “It has barely been a month. Even the election ink on their (rebels) fingers has not faded, and BJP has not even allocated portfolios to its ministers, and they are doing this,” he said, as per reports. “They won because of Mamata Banerjee’s name. Their actions speak volumes about their character. But the party workers are still with us”.

Also Read: Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch    

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Mamata Banerjee Reins In Abhishek Banerjee, Dilutes Nephew’s Power Amid TMC Rebellion
Tags: Abhishek Banerjeemamata banerjeetmc

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Mamata Banerjee Reins In Abhishek Banerjee, Dilutes Nephew’s Power Amid TMC Rebellion

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Mamata Banerjee Reins In Abhishek Banerjee, Dilutes Nephew’s Power Amid TMC Rebellion
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