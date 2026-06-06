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Home > India News > Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch

Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch

The first visuals of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arriving at Jantar Mantar have gone viral. Watch what happened as he joined supporters at the June 6 Delhi protest.

Abhijeet Dipke Arrives At Jantar Mantar For CJP Protest on 6 June, 2026 (Photo/X)
Abhijeet Dipke Arrives At Jantar Mantar For CJP Protest on 6 June, 2026 (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 12:01 IST

Viral Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the worldwide-circulated Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), first arrives Delhi’s Jantar Mantar socio-political movement protest from June 6 videos have gone viral online on various social media platforms. The videos show Dipke stepping out of a vehicle and walking towards the hundreds of people gathered for the first major street protest movement.

Supporters of the online movement cheered and chanted slogans when Dipke he first walked in and from the videos have gone viral online on various social media platforms. The videos show Dipke arriving near the protest venue before joining supporters assembled at Jantar Mantar. Several participants can be seen recording the moment on their phones as the crowd gathers around the CJP founder.

What Do The Viral Videos Show?

The videos show Dipke arriving near the protest venue before joining supporters assembled at Jantar Mantar. Several participants can be seen recording the moment on their phones as the crowd gathers around the CJP founder.

The clips have been widely shared across social media, with many users calling it a defining moment for a movement that began as an online campaign and has now entered the public protest space.

Abhijeet Dipke Arrives At CJP Protest In Jantar Mantar

The June 6 demonstration is the first big street protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party. In the last few months, the Cumulated Janta Party has attracted millions of followers through social media campaigns on education, exams, student issues.

The appearance of Dipke is a significant milestone in the transition of the movement from a digital campaign to a ground-level mass mobilization, his arrival attracted a lot of attention.

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led organization established by Abhijeet Dipke. The group grew into prominence through social media campaigns on issues concerning examinations, educational policies and student welfare.

Its growing engagement on students helped it transform from an online campaign to a viral movement that can organize national protest marches.

What Do The Protesters Want?

The participants of the protest in Delhi brought up issues about education reforms and examination related concerns. Protesters called for more accountability in the education space and demanded changes in leadership within the Education Ministry.

Supporters of the protest came up with the name education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk and educator Khan Sir for the role of the Education Minister.

What Do Social Media Users Say?

The viral videos had caused a range of reactions online, with some users hailing the attendance and reposting footage from the event. Some posted the footage as a historic moment for the movement while others argued about its demands and popularity amongst Indian youth.

Also Read: CJP Potest: ‘Cockroaches’ Gathered At Jantar Mantar, Demand Sonam Wangchuk Or Khan Sir As Education Minister | WATCH

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available videos, social media posts and media reports available at the time of publication. Information may be updated as additional details and official statements emerge.

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Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeAbhijeet Dipke Airport VideoAbhijeet Dipke Jantar MantarAbhijeet Dipke viral videocjpCJP PartyCJP protestCockroach Janta Party

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Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch
Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch
Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch
Viral Video: Abhijeet Dipke Arrives In Delhi For CJP Protest, Recieves Grand Welcome From ‘Cockroaches’ | Watch

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