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Home > Education News > Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Salary and Application Process

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Salary and Application Process

The Karnataka State Police have begun the recruitment process for 3,395 Police Constable (Civil) vacancies across the state.

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 12:13 IST

The Karnataka State Police recruitment has begun for filling 3,395 police constable (civil) vacancies throughout Karnataka. Class 12-pass candidates can apply for a government job in this recruitment drive. The Karnataka State Police recruitment notification has been published on June 5, 2026, and candidates can apply online. Candidates are expected to clear a written test/paper, a physical test and a medical test before a final merit list is developed. Applicants interested in applying should read through the eligibility and application through the Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification before applying.

Who can apply for Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026

Candidates who have passed the Pre-University Course (PUC) and Class 12 or an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for police constable recruitment. The notification also covers equivalent qualifications awarded by CBSE, ISC and other state education boards.

The recruitment process expects candidates to fulfil all educational criteria before the application deadline. In addition, it expects candidates’ data to be accurate during the application process, especially during registration.

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The Police Constable recruitment drive has attracted a large number of aspirants because of the sheer number of vacancies and the minimum educational criterion.

What is the age limit for police constable posts

Applicants are 18 years or older as of the last date for receiving applications. The age limit for general category candidates has been set at 33 years. Candidates of SC, ST, Category-I, 2A, 2B, 3A and 3B categories are eligible up to 35 years old. Candidates from notified tribes/aboriginal communities who are living in forest areas of Karnataka are eligible up to 38 years. Further relaxations in the age limit have also been provided for eligible categories as per the government regulations.

What are the important recruitment dates

The candidates have to observe the recruitment schedule so as not to miss the important dates.

The important dates are:

  • Applications will be opening online: June 5, 2026
  • Last date to receive application: July 3, 2026
  • Pay application fee last date: 14 July 2026
  • Examination will be conducted on August 12, 2026

The candidates should apply well before the last date and not wait until the last minute, as there could be certain technical hiccups.

How to apply online

The entire application is online only. It can be submitted over the recruitment portal. Candidates need to register using their personal details, fill in the application form, upload the required documents and photograph and pay the applicable fee online. It is important for candidates to verify all the information entered in the form before submitting it.

Candidates need to download and save the confirmation page for future use before submitting the application form.

What is the Karnataka Police selection process

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages. Candidates will have to appear in a written examination, PST, endurance test and medical examination. The written exam will be conducted in offline OMR mode and will have 100 questions of 100 marks. The topics covered are general knowledge, science, geography, history, the Constitution of India, freedom movement, mental ability and moral education. Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 marks to qualify for the next stage.

What are the physical standards and salary

Minimum height of 168 cm for male candidates. Minimum height of 157 cm and minimum weight of 45 kg for female and transgender candidates. Separate standards are applicable for certain categories such as ex-servicemen and candidates from notified tribal areas.

Selected candidates will have to undergo nine months of basic police training before appointment. They will also have to remain on probation for two years and six months.

With a pay scale ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 76,100, this is a highly coveted posting for all candidates else anyone looking for a stable government job in Karnataka Police.

Also Read: Ex-Maoist Leader Devji Cracks Telangana LAWCET 2026, Qualifies For Five-Year Law Programme

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Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Salary and Application Process
Tags: Karnataka policeKarnataka Police application formKarnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026Karnataka Police jobs 2026Karnataka Police vacancy 2026Police Constable recruitment Karnataka

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Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Salary and Application Process
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