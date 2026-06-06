Class 12 Result Update: CBSE Extends Deadline for Verification of Marks and Re-evaluation Requests

New Delhi, June 5, 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the application window for Class 12 students seeking verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, and applying for re-evaluation of their board examination results.

The decision comes as a relief for thousands of students who were unable to complete the process within the original deadline. CBSE announced that the extension aims to provide students with additional time to review their results and avail themselves of the post-result services offered by the board.

Under the process, students can first apply for verification of marks. Following verification, they may request a photocopy of their evaluated answer book. After reviewing the answer sheet, students who identify discrepancies can apply for re-evaluation of specific answers.

The board has advised students to complete the application process through the official CBSE website within the revised schedule. Detailed instructions, applicable fees and updated deadlines have also been made available online.

CBSE officials stated that the extension has been granted in response to requests from students and parents, ensuring that all eligible candidates receive a fair opportunity to review their examination results.

Students are encouraged to regularly check the official CBSE portal for the latest notifications and updates regarding verification, answer sheet photocopies and re-evaluation procedures.