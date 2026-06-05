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Home > World News > Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72

Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72

Anthony Head, known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso and Merlin, has died at 72 from complications of pneumonia.

Anthony Head dies at 72 (Image: X)
Anthony Head dies at 72 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 21:52 IST

Anthony Head, the renowned British actor, who has gained prominence through some of his unforgettable acting performances on screen and television, is no more. Anthony Head died at the age of 72 because of pneumonia. He starred in a variety of TV series including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin, and Little Britain. His family confirmed that he left this world while being surrounded by his dear and near ones. As per the BBC, the announcement was made by his daughters, Emily and Daisy, who shared an emotional statement about the loss. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” they said. According to the family, Anthony Head “passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family”.

Tributes pour in for actor whose work touched generations of viewers

Remembered by millions around the world, Anthony Head achieved international fame through his role as Rupert Giles in the hugely successful supernatural drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer during the late 1990s. The character became one of the most beloved figures in the series and helped establish Anthony Head as a familiar face to television audiences across the globe.

Over the years, Anthony Head built an impressive body of work. He appeared regularly in the comedy sketch series Little Britain, portrayed King Uther Pendragon in the BBC fantasy drama Merlin, and later gained a new generation of fans as former football club owner Rupert Mannion in the hit series Ted Lasso. His acting credits also included The Iron Lady, Persuasion, The Inbetweeners and Manchild.

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Family says his legacy will live on through his work

In their statement, Emily and Daisy reflected on both the personal and professional impact of their father’s life. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many,” they said, according to BBC. 

The sisters added that they knew “how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in”. They also noted that Anthony Head “loved his job very much” and “always considered himself incredibly lucky”. His family further said that his legacy would continue through the work he left behind and described themselves as fortunate to have watched him spend his life doing what he loved most. With a career that crossed genres and generations, Anthony Head leaves behind a lasting mark on television and film, and a body of work that will continue to be enjoyed by audiences for years to come.

Also Read: Who Was James Handy? Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Star Dies At 81 After Fatal Stabbing By Girlfriend’s Son in LA    

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Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72
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Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72

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Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72
Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72
Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72
Anthony Head Death Cause: Buffy The Vampire Slayer And Ted Lasso Star Passes Away At 72

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