Who Was James Handy? Top Gun: Maverick And Jumanji Star Dies At 81 After Fatal Stabbing By Girlfriend’s Son in LA

JAMES HANDY’S DEATH: James Handy, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, died on Wednesday at the age of 81. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Handy was stabbed by his girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, in Tarzana. Police are still investigating the incident. The LAPD, in an official statement, said that on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, just after 9:30 a.m., officers went to the 19200 block of Erwin Street after getting a call about “unknown trouble.” The 911 caller told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

How did James Handy die?

When officers arrived, they found Handy in the front yard. He was unconscious and had a stab wound in his chest. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Police say the suspect flagged down officers nearby and admitted he was the person they were looking for. Gledhill, 44, lived at the house with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Investigators think this was an isolated incident and say there’s no threat to the public right now.

Gledhill was arrested at the scene and taken to Van Nuys Jail, where he’s charged with one count of murder.

Who was James Handy?

James Handy (1944-2026) was an American character actor, best known for his decades-long career in television and film. He sadly died in a stabbing at the age of 81 in front of his home in Tarzana, California. Handy had a long career in Hollywood, with more than 140 screen credits since the late 1970s, and for his versatility and the authenticity he added to his roles.

Handy has also been seen in the 2022 sequel to Top Gun, playing the role of a bartender, and Jumanji, as an exterminator. The actor has also starred in other movies like Arachnophobia (1990), The Rocketeer (1991), etc.

Handy also appeared in several TV series, such as two seasons of NYPD Blue, two 1995 episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210, a 1997 episode of Law & Order, Profiler (1997-1998), three episodes of The Young and the Restless and a 2021 appearance on 9-1-1.

How did the Internet react to James Handy’s tragic death?

Lindy. Never date woman with kids, but if you do, never ever date woman with son(s), since they will be loyal to their biological father and alway try kill you If you date single mother, only date mother with daughter(s) Boy Mom single mother are wickedness alway@PerryALPHA https://t.co/ITjOnISBPG — Yeelong Musk 🇰🇵 (@Yeelong_Musk) June 5, 2026

Wait what?

Who stabs an old man in his home 💔 https://t.co/l91hagmnte — Blessing Gift Movies 🍿🎥 (@thetalkative00) June 5, 2026

great another weird stabbing https://t.co/20066tY31e — family matters memes 1 and more (@babykwissy07) June 5, 2026

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