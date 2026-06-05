‘We Are Developing Our Ties’: Putin Calls India A ‘Reliable Partner’ As India-Russia Relations Deepen

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed India’s position as a key strategic ally, describing the relationship as a ‘special privileged strategic partnership’ in his address at the St Petersburg Economic Forum. His remarks focused on the long-standing diplomatic and economic ties between New Delhi and Moscow and the future direction of cooperation between the two countries. Speaking at the forum, Putin expressed confidence in the durability of bilateral relations and said, ‘We are developing our ties with India and will continue to do so, and we deem India to be a very reliable partner…’ He also underlined that the partnership is not new but built over decades of engagement.

India-Russia ties and US pressure remarks

During the same address, Putin commented on external geopolitical pressures, particularly from the United States, in the context of India-Russia cooperation. He said, ‘Another thing is that the US are trying to put pressure on India in some matters.’ For example, this pressure is evident in cooperation with Russia on certain tracks. But everyone has understood that putting pressure on Narendra Modi, who has the largest population in the world, is detrimental for international relations and for bilateral relations. It doesn’t matter where this pressure comes from. We don’t see any negative consequences. I think that we can come to an agreement with all the participants in this process. ‘As of today, I would say, there are no serious repercussions emanating from the state of affairs,’ said Putin. He also added that India continues to maintain independent foreign policy decisions and deepen its engagement with multiple global partners, including Russia.

Historical foundation of bilateral relations

Putin highlighted the historical depth of India-Russia ties, tracing them back to the early years of India’s independence and Soviet diplomatic support. He said, ‘We (India-Russia) enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership.’ That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This relationship is something we have been working on for decades. Back in 1947, when the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Indian Republic, we have been doing everything to support the establishment of a new state, a new independent state. I’m glad to say that, thanks to the hard work and talent of the Indian people, India has made great and important achievements in its development,’ he further said, as per Reuters.

He further emphasised India’s rising global economic stature and consistent growth trajectory, pointing to its expanding influence in global affairs.

India’s economic rise and global role

Speaking on India’s development, Putin said, ‘India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth.’ This is not a sudden development. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi…’

His remarks positioned India as a major global economic force, reinforcing Moscow’s view of New Delhi as a key partner in the evolving international order.

US-India relations and broader geopolitical balance

Addressing the broader geopolitical context, Putin downplayed concerns that US-India relations could negatively affect India-Russia ties. He said, ‘I don’t think that this is the case.’ We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It’s a remarkable country with one and a half billion people, a large economy, and the largest democracy. It is only natural that it develops its economy in accordance with its interests, with those countries that it deems necessary…’

His comments reflect Russia’s continued effort to maintain strong ties with India amid shifting global alliances and increasing strategic competition between major powers.

(Inputs From ANI)

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