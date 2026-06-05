17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar indigo Longest serving PM BJP candidate list June 18 Boeing 787 Frankfurt news Dawood Ibrahim Delhi fire news Avinash Dwivedi delhi weather Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai producer Abhijeet Dipke Arjun Sarja Blast apple donald trump Ajit Agarkar
LIVE TV
Home > India News > 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in his PG accommodation in Kota’s Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area. Police suspect suicide as investigations continue and no note was found at the scene.

(Photo generated by AI)
(Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 03:57 IST

A 17-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation in Kota’s Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area. Police suspect the case to be a suicide. According to officials, the incident came to light around 10.45 pm on Wednesday when other students staying in the same PG noticed the situation and immediately informed the police. The student was identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police Begin Investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said the body was taken to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared the student brought dead. He also confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The exact reason behind the extreme step is still unknown, and police are currently investigating all possible angles. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after the family arrives.

Police said the teenager had been living in Kota since February this year to prepare for the JEE at a coaching institute. Authorities are now trying to gather more information about his academic routine, personal circumstances, and interactions in the days leading up to the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Growing concern over student stress in coaching hub

Kota, known as India’s major coaching hub, has often reported cases involving extreme stress among students preparing for competitive exams. While each case is investigated individually, such incidents continue to raise concerns about mental pressure and student wellbeing in the city.

Police have urged students and institutions to stay alert and ensure that timely support systems are available for those facing emotional or academic stress.

ALSO READ: Khan Sir’s Bodyguards Arrested For Attack At Patna Coaching Centre As students Stage Massive Protests

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota
Tags: coaching hub stresseducation pressureJEE aspirant deathKota newsPG accommodationpolice investigationRajasthan newsstudent suicide Kota

RELATED News

Bomb Threat Sent To Delhi Mayor’s Office: Email Warns Of Explosions, Claims ‘Delhi Will Become Khalistan’

Karnataka Cabinet 2026: DK Shivakumar Keeps Finance, G Parameshwara Gets Revenue | Full List of Ministers And Their Portfolios

CBSE, NEET, JEE And XAT Student Data Available Online For Just Rs 999

Jewar Expressway Accident: Crane Collapses At Construction Site, 3 killed

Who Was Debosmita Paul? DU Assistant Professor Killed Inside East Delhi Apartment

LATEST NEWS

‘We Are Developing Our Ties’: Putin Calls India A ‘Reliable Partner’ As India-Russia Relations Deepen

US Advisory For UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar Travel Amid Iran War: ‘Stay Cautious, Monitor News’

Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach, Replaces Arne Slot

Pakistan Clinch Thrilling Decider In Lahore To Seal ODI Series 2-1

KS Bharat Announces Retirement, Former India Wicketkeeper Steps Away From International Cricket at 32

Ex India Selector Warns Gautam Gambhir For Suryakumar Yadav Exclusion As T20 Captain, Says ”Overlooking, Not Right”

Who Was Debosmita Paul? DU Assistant Professor Killed Inside East Delhi Apartment

Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Congress Announces Major Nominations Across Multiple States

Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of 2026 After ‘Rare’ Hamstring Injury? All You Need To Know About ‘Distal Semimembranosus Tendon Tear’

Hezbollah Rejection Raises Doubts Over Regional Peace

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota
17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota
17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota
17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

QUICK LINKS