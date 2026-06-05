17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In PG Room In Kota

A 17-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation in Kota’s Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area. Police suspect the case to be a suicide. According to officials, the incident came to light around 10.45 pm on Wednesday when other students staying in the same PG noticed the situation and immediately informed the police. The student was identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Police Begin Investigation

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said the body was taken to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared the student brought dead. He also confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The exact reason behind the extreme step is still unknown, and police are currently investigating all possible angles. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem, which will be conducted after the family arrives.

Police said the teenager had been living in Kota since February this year to prepare for the JEE at a coaching institute. Authorities are now trying to gather more information about his academic routine, personal circumstances, and interactions in the days leading up to the incident.

Growing concern over student stress in coaching hub

Kota, known as India’s major coaching hub, has often reported cases involving extreme stress among students preparing for competitive exams. While each case is investigated individually, such incidents continue to raise concerns about mental pressure and student wellbeing in the city.

Police have urged students and institutions to stay alert and ensure that timely support systems are available for those facing emotional or academic stress.

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