Khan Sir’s Bodyguards Arrested For Attack At Patna Coaching Centre As students Stage Massive Protests

The violent clash outside Khan Global Studies in Patna has escalated after Patna Police arrested two security guards associated with the coaching institute. The arrests came after investigators reviewed video evidence that showed the guards firing weapons following an attack on the coaching centre. The incident has sparked widespread discussion across Bihar’s coaching sector and raised questions about growing competition and tensions among major coaching institutes in Patna.

What Happened Outside Khan Global Studies?

According to police, the incident occurred on the night of June 2 near Musallahpur Haat, one of Patna’s largest education hubs. A group of around 15 to 20 individuals allegedly vandalised property at Khan Global Studies, damaged hoardings and signboards, and assaulted security guard Chun Chun, who suffered a head injury and required medical treatment. Initial reports suggested that firing had taken place during the attack. The incident quickly triggered protests from students and prompted a large police deployment in the area.

Following the attack, educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, claimed that people linked to a rival coaching institute were responsible. He alleged that tensions had been building due to competition in the coaching sector and suggested that his institute had previously received threats. Police later arrested three people, including Gyan Bindu Coaching director Roshan Anand, in connection with the vandalism and assault case. Those arrested were sent to judicial custody while the investigation continued.

CCTV Footage

One of the biggest developments in the case came after police examined CCTV footage from the area. Investigators stated that the footage showed stone-pelting and vandalism but did not initially confirm reports of gunfire. The FIR filed after the incident also reportedly contained no mention of firing.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | On the night of June 2, 2026, at approximately 10:10 PM, an incident involving stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at the Khan Global Studies coaching institute, located within the jurisdiction of the Kadamkuan Police Station. In connection with this… pic.twitter.com/EINKQI9IzD — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

However, a separate video later emerged that allegedly showed two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies firing weapons after the attack had taken place. The footage prompted police to widen the investigation and examine the role of the coaching institute’s security personnel.

Two Khan Global Studies Guards Arrested

Patna Police subsequently arrested two guards identified as Pradeep and Taleshwar. Authorities also seized their weapons as part of the investigation. Police are reportedly verifying the legality of the firearms and examining whether the firing violated any laws.

The arrests represent a significant shift in the case, which initially focused solely on the alleged attackers who vandalised the coaching institute. Investigators are now examining actions taken by individuals on both sides of the confrontation.

The ongoing rivalry between coaching institutes in Patna appears to have contributed to the clash. Reports indicate that tensions escalated after competing claims regarding success in Bihar Police recruitment examination results. Supporters and students of different institutes reportedly engaged in public disputes over performance and achievements.

Students associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching later staged protests against the detention of their institute’s director, claiming innocence and demanding a fair investigation. Videos from the protests showed emotional appeals for justice as police continued their probe.

Police Investigation Ongoing

Patna Police have stated that the investigation remains active and that they are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and digital recordings. Officials have indicated that they may make further arrests if they establish additional involvement. Authorities are attempting to determine the complete sequence of events, including who initiated the violence, whether firing occurred unlawfully and whether the clash was the result of a larger conspiracy linked to coaching institute rivalries in the city.