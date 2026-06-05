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Home > Sports News > Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach, Replaces Arne Slot

Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach, Replaces Arne Slot

Liverpool have appointed former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola as their new head coach on a two-year contract to succeed Arne Slot ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach To Succeed Arne Slot. Photo X
Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach To Succeed Arne Slot. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 01:10 IST

Anfield has officially entered a new era. Liverpool FC have confirmed the appointment of Andoni Iraola as their new head coach, with the Basque tactician agreeing a deal to take the reins ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. The 43-year-old Spaniard takes over from Arne Slot who left the Reds on Saturday after an abrupt end to his tenure.

Iraola arrives at Liverpool with his managerial stock at an all-time high after three immensely impressive seasons in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth. His time on the South Coast was marked by a highly progressive, high-pressing style of play that drew praise across Europe. That tactical development culminated last month when he led the Cherries to a club-record sixth-placed finish in the Premier League table, handing the club European qualification for the first time in their history.



“Liverpool is Liverpool”

The incoming boss expressed his absolute delight at joining one of world football’s most legendary institutions, emphasizing the unique pull of the club.

“Really excited, really excited,” Iraola told Liverpoolfc.com. “Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world. But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.”

He further emphasized that the opportunity to compete for football’s biggest prizes was impossible to turn down.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool,” he continued. But obviously the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

From San Mames to Anfield

Iraola hails from the football-mad Basque region of northern Spain, and enjoyed a stellar playing career that was also very resilient. Mainly a reliable right-back, he made over 500 appearances for Athletic Club in 12 seasons, winning seven caps for Spain, before a short spell at New York City FC and retirement.

He has made a quick transition into management and is on an upward trajectory. His first foray into coaching was in the summer of 2018 with Cypriot side AEK Larnaca, whom he instantly guided to a Super Cup win. Then came a spell at Spanish second division outfit Mirandes, where he built a reputation as a player. Now Iraola’s aggressive philosophy is very much in line with the iconic heavy-pressing identity preferred by the Anfield faithful and the coach is ready to lead the Reds’ next title charge.

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Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach, Replaces Arne Slot
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Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola As Head Coach, Replaces Arne Slot
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