Pakistan Clinch Thrilling Decider In Lahore To Seal ODI Series 2-1

Pakistan secured a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Gaddafi Stadium, clinching the three-match series 2-1. In a low-scoring thriller that kept fans on the edge of their seats, an unbeaten 49-run partnership between Shadab Khan and Abdul Samad guided the hosts through a tense middle-order collapse to chase down 158.

Shaheen Sparkles As Australia Collide

After winning the toss, Australian captain Josh Inglis chose to bat first on a slow, two-paced surface. However, their innings unraveled almost immediately. Left-arm speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone on the very second ball of the match, removing opener Matt Short for a golden duck.

Marnus Labuschagne (19) and Inglis looked to steady the ship with a 41-run stand before a disastrous misunderstanding resulted in Labuschagne being run out via a direct hit. Inglis fought a lonely battle, compiling a gritty 65 off 71 deliveries, but he found minimal support from the rest of the order. Pakistan’s bowlers strangled the visitors, with spinner Abrar Ahmed (2/19) and Shadab Khan (2/28) choking the middle phase. Shaheen returned to clear out the tail, finishing with stellar figures of 3/30 as Australia were bundled out for 157 in 42 overs.

Middle-Order Scare and Finisher Heroics

While a target of 158 looked straightforward, the Gaddafi Stadium pitch offered plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Australia’s Nathan Ellis struck early by castling Sahibzada Farhan. A stable partnership between Babar Azam (40) and Maaz Sadaqat (27) seemed to put Pakistan in total control.

However, Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann turned the game on its head. Kuhnemann produced a sensational spell, taking 3/38, which included clean-bowling Babar Azam with a sharp turner that rattled the off-stump. Pakistan suddenly slumped from a comfortable position to a precarious 112/6, still needing 46 runs with the lower order exposed.

Stepping up under immense pressure, Shadab Khan combined brilliant maturity with explosive intent. Alongside youngster Abdul Samad (18*), Shadab anchored the chase calmly. With the score level in the 42nd over, Shadab swatted Adam Zampa over mid-on for a boundary to finish unbeaten on 29*, sealing the win with 109 balls to spare.

The victory marks Pakistan’s third consecutive 2-1 ODI series triumph over Australia, sustaining their formidable home record in Lahore.