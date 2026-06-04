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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain

IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain

Is Rohit Sharma fit for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan? Read the latest injury updates, fitness testing status, and his upcoming training plans in Mohali.

IND vs AFG: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain. Photo: X
IND vs AFG: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 20:43 IST

IND vs AFG: India’s home assignment against Afghanistan is just around the corner but a massive cloud of uncertainty looms large on the availability of former captain Rohit Sharma. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in a sticky wicket with contradictory timelines and protocol loopholes opening up around the veteran opener’s race against time.

Training in Mohali vs. Bengaluru Protocols

Rohit has officially informed the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) as per TOI that he will be taking the nets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on June 8 and 9, a report in The Times of India said. Interestingly, these dates coincide with the planned assembly date for India’s One Day International (ODI) squad.

It seems normal to train on a top international surface but it has raised eyebrows in the domestic circuit. Rohit was included in the ODI team led by Shubman Gill but the selection was purely on the basis of him clearing a detailed fitness test. The legendary batsman has not reported to BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru today for his mandatory fitness assessments. This leaves a huge protocol hole in player preparation before a key international window.

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The Lingering Injury and Team Context

Rohit’s present fight with fitness goes back to IPL 2026 when a troublesome hamstring injury kept him out for close to a month during his campaign with the Mumbai Indians. With the 39-year-old having already retired from T20Is and Test cricket, and now playing exclusively for ODIs, the board has to manage his physical workload as its top priority.

Team India management is worried more as Virat Kohli, his long-time teammate, has already been ruled out of the entire three-match ODI series due to a severe hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL final. To lose both veteran anchors would leave the top order desperately depleted for the June 13 series.

What Lies Ahead?

The limited-overs contingent will assemble a couple of days later while the one-off Test match in Mullanpur begins on June 6. Rohit training in Mohali and not reporting in Bengaluru shows that he is testing his hamstring in match-like situations before facing the medical staff. If he doesn’t get the official nod from the CoE selectors in time, fringe players like Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad are waiting in the wings to fill up the huge void up-top.

Read More: IND vs AFG One-Off Test: KL Rahul To Open, Shubman Gill At No.4; Debut For Harsh Dubey? Predicted India XI For Afghanistan Test

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IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain
Tags: bcci centre of excellence bengaluruformer india captain fitness statusIND vs AFG ODI series 2026India cricket team newsindia vs afghanistan odi squadis bindra stadium mohali trainingrohit sharma fitness testRohit Sharma hamstring injuryRohit Sharma injury updateShubman Gill captain

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IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain
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IND vs AFG ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma Fit For Afghanistan ODI Series? Latest Injury And Fitness Update on Former Team India Captain
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