IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli to Miss 3-Match ODI Series Against Afghanistan, Big Blow For Team India

IND vs AFG: The Indian national cricket team has been dealt a huge blow as star batter Virat Kohli is set to miss the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli, who is arguably the greatest batter in the history of the format, suffered a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The injury has ruled the former Team India skipper out of the series. The Shubman Gill-led side would now look for replacements as the huge boots in the number three position would have to be filled. Whether it will be a change in batting positions from within the probable playing XI or will someone like Ishan Kishan, who is part of the squad, replace Kohli, let’s find out.

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli set to miss India vs Afghanistan ODI series

The latest PTI report revealed that Virat Kohli will be sidelined for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan as he has suffered a hamstring injury. India-Afghanistan will have a three-match ODI series beginning June 13. The former India captain Virat Kohli is unlikely to feature in the ODI series against Afghanistan as per a BCCI source. The source told the news agency that Virat Kohli is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.

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