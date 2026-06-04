IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli to Miss 3-Match ODI Series Against Afghanistan, Big Blow For Team India

IND vs AFG: The Indian national cricket team has been dealt a huge blow as star batter Virat Kohli is set to miss the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Kohli, who is arguably the greatest batter in the history of the format, suffered a hamstring injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The injury has ruled the former Team India skipper out of the series. The Shubman Gill-led side would now look for replacements as the huge boots in the number three position would have to be filled. Whether it will be a change in batting positions from within the probable playing XI or will someone like Ishan Kishan, who is part of the squad, replace Kohli, let’s find out.
IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli set to miss India vs Afghanistan ODI series
The latest PTI report revealed that Virat Kohli will be sidelined for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan as he has suffered a hamstring injury. India-Afghanistan will have a three-match ODI series beginning June 13. The former India captain Virat Kohli is unlikely to feature in the ODI series against Afghanistan as per a BCCI source. The source told the news agency that Virat Kohli is ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.