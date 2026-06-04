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Home > Press Release > UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Arrives In India To Drive Forward Vision 2035 Partnership

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Arrives In India To Drive Forward Vision 2035 Partnership

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has arrived in India for her first official visit, where she will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (IMAGE: WIKI)
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (IMAGE: WIKI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-04 11:24 IST

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives in India on her first official visit to the country. She will meet External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on June 4, when both ministers will discuss closer collaboration between the UK and India to minimise economic shocks from ongoing conflicts, preserve global stability, and ensure freedom of navigation. The Foreign Secretary’s trip sets an ambitious path for engagement with India, a top priority partner for the UK. It builds on the visit by Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle earlier this week to bring the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement into force as soon as possible.

Together with Dr Jaishankar, the Foreign Secretary will undertake a formal review of delivery under the UK-India Vision 2035 to date, highlighting the UK’s priorities for the year ahead across economic growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and education. The annual review ensures our partnership remains dynamic, aligned, and responsive to rapid global change.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK-India partnership is a bulwark against rising global uncertainty. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper’s visit this week, her first visit in the role, is another important opportunity to build on that partnership.

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“Since our Prime Ministers unveiled their shared vision for a modern UK-India partnership last year, the UK has been driving forward collaboration with India as a priority.

“From the Technology Security Initiative where we are shaping the technologies of tomorrow to our landmark trade deal that will help make trade cheaper, quicker and easier – the UK-India partnership is delivering where it matters most to people in both countries.” In New Delhi, the Foreign Secretary will welcome new Indian investment into the Technology Security Initiative throughout her programme. She will interact with AI health tech entrepreneurs and join a special programme at the British Council to hear how UK-India partnerships on education and growth are delivering real results on shared priorities. 

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UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Arrives In India To Drive Forward Vision 2035 Partnership

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Arrives In India To Drive Forward Vision 2035 Partnership

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UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper Arrives In India To Drive Forward Vision 2035 Partnership
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