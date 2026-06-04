Amazon Lays Off 30,000 Employees In 8 Months, Plans $200 Billion AI Investment In 2026

The AI boom is at its peak, and it is forcing the industry’s giants to make difficult decisions. At US based tech and e-commerce giant Amazon, that shift is becoming increasingly visible and increasingly controversial. In past 8 months the company has laid off around 30,000 corporate employees as CEO Andy Jassy works to streamline the company and reduce bureaucracy. Simultaneously the tech giant is gearing up to spend massive amounts of money on AI infrastructure consisting of new data centres that power artificial intelligence systems.

The numbers tell a stark story. Amazon is planning to spend $200 billion in 2026 on capital expenditure, with AI infrastructure being the single biggest chunk of that spending. That is a record amount. Yet at the same time, 30,000 people have lost their jobs. Engineering roles, HR teams, product managers, and even some AWS staff have all been affected. For a company of Amazon’s size, this is roughly 9 percent of its corporate workforce gone in under a year.



Why Amazon Says It Has To Do This



CEO Andy Jassy has been direct about his thinking. In a message to staff, Amazon said it needs to be “organised more leanly, with fewer layers and more ownership.” The company believes AI will do a growing share of work that humans currently handle, and it wants to be ready for that future before its competitors are.

Jassy has said Amazon has over 1,000 generative AI projects running internally. He wants more. And to fund all of that at speed, the company has decided it cannot carry the same size of workforce it had before. The logic is simple even if the consequences are not: replace people costs with AI investment, move faster, win more.



Workers Are Fighting Back



Not everyone is accepting this quietly. In Seattle, engineers and other employees have started raising questions openly inside the company. Some have challenged leadership on internal message boards. Others have said they feel undervalued after years of service. The core complaint is straightforward: Amazon is throwing billions at machines while throwing out the people who built those systems.

There is also a wider backlash beyond Amazon’s own offices. Some American communities are resisting the construction of new data centres that Amazon wants to build. These facilities require enormous amounts of electricity and water, and local residents in several states are not happy about that. As of now, 14 states are looking at restrictions on data centre construction over environmental concerns.

The broader picture here is not unique to Amazon. Across the tech industry, more than 45,000 jobs have been cut since January 2026 alone. Companies like Microsoft, Salesforce and Pinterest have all trimmed their workforces while announcing bigger bets on AI in the same breath.

What is unfolding at Amazon is a version of a question the entire industry is sitting with right now: how many people does a tech company actually need in an AI-first world? Nobody has a clean answer yet. But Amazon is clearly not waiting around to find out.