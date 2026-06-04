Southwest Monsoon Arrives in Kerala: Heavy rains beat the heat, when will it rain in Delhi, UP?

New Delhi, June 4, 2026: The southwest monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, and well, basically it kicks off India’s four-month rainy stretch. It is crucial for farming, water sources, and yes the country’s economy, as everybody knows. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon started on June 4, which is about three days later than the usual arrival around June 1.

People track the monsoon like it’s a big deal, because it brings roughly 70 percent of India’s yearly rainfall. Those downpours matter a lot for growing key crops like rice, maize, cotton, soybean and sugarcane. At the same time the showers help refill reservoirs, sustain rivers, and support groundwater reserves.

Why the Monsoon Matters

India’s farming sector is still really dependent on monsoon rainfall. When the monsoon is good it helps crop production, supports rural incomes, and keeps food security steady, but when rainfall is weak or not enough then harvests can slip, food prices can rise, and economic growth can get pulled down.

The monsoon period, usually from June till September, is often seen as the core foundation of India’s agricultural economy. Millions of farmers across the country bank on timely rainfall for sowing and later growing their crops.

Weather Forecast and Rain Alerts

After the monsoon arrived, the IMD has sent out alerts for heavy rainfall in a few districts in Kerala, and also in parts of coastal Karnataka. During the next several days, thunderstorms with lightning ,and strong winds are expected to occur across many areas.

The heavy rainfall pattern is likely to move slowly into other regions of southern India, as the monsoon progresses toward the north. In the northeastern states, rainfall is expected to be quite substantial too, while in some parts of central, eastern, and northwestern India, thunderstorms and scattered showers may show up.

Monsoon Progress Across India

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon normally starts settling in over Kerala around June 1 and then moves across the country over the next several weeks, usually by mid-July it covers the entire nation, not sure how else to put it.

Meteorologists say that favorable weather conditions are likely to help the monsoon push deeper into Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Maharashtra, and other regions during the coming days.

Concerns Over Rainfall This Year

Even with the monsoon beginning, weather experts are still looking at worries around El Niño conditions , and how it might shift rainfall distribution over the season. A few forecasts are saying India could see below normal rainfall this year, which is starting to raise concerns for farming and water availability as well.

Still, meteorologists underline that the real picture for the monsoon depends on the weather patterns unfolding in the coming months, so nothing is quite set.

Relief From Heatwave Conditions

The arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring much needed relief from the intense summer heat across several parts of India. In recent weeks, temperatures were just soaring and power demand went up, mostly because the heatwave kept holding on for longer than usual. Now that the rains are moving in, they should help cool things down and make the weather feel a bit more bearable across southern and central India, at least in most places.

As the monsoon keeps traveling across the country , farmers, businesses, and policymakers will be watching rainfall patterns very closely, because those patterns can end up shaping India agricultural output and the bigger economic outlook for the year ahead.