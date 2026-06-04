Xiaomi 17T Launched In India: Leica Powered Camera, 6,500mAh Battery And Dimensity 8500 Ultra Chipset, Check All Specs And Price

This is Xiaomi’s first T-series smartphone in India since the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which launched in 2022. That is a four-year gap, and Xiaomi is clearly hoping the wait has built up enough appetite. The phone is priced at Rs 65,999 in India for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which puts it well below its European price of around Rs 83,000. That aggressive pricing is likely to turn a few heads.

Xiaomi 17T Features and Specification

The screen is one of the first things you notice on paper. The Xiaomi 17T carries a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, which means it should hold up well even in harsh outdoor light. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset and comes with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

On the camera front, Xiaomi has leaned heavily on its Leica partnership. The triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. A 32MP front camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The telephoto camera is arguably the biggest draw here. It supports up to 120x AI zoom and can shoot 4K video at 60fps from all rear cameras. For most buyers, that level of zoom in this price range is genuinely unusual.

Battery life is another area where the 17T does not disappoint. The phone packs a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 67W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. That battery size is more than enough for a full day of heavy use, and probably two days of moderate use.

A Few Other Things Worth Knowing

The Xiaomi 17T also comes with IP68 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. One feature that stands out is Astro Communication, which is claimed to enable offline communication over distances of up to 1.3 kilometres in certain situations. That is a niche feature, but interesting nonetheless.

The phone will be available through Amazon India after its launch. It will compete directly with phones like the Motorola Signature and Vivo X200T in the premium mid-range space.

For anyone who has been waiting for a proper Xiaomi phone with serious zoom capabilities and a battery that lasts, the 17T looks like it has the right ingredients. Whether it lives up to those on-paper numbers in everyday use is something only reviews and real-world testing will tell. Also Read: Lava Bold N2 5G Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery, Android 16, And Unisoc Processor At Just Rs…