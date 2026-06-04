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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role

Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role

Uber cuts 23% of jobs in its People division under new president Jill Hazelbaker as part of restructuring. The company says layoffs affect less than 1% of the workforce and are not linked to AI.

Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role (Photo: X)
Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 05:17 IST

Uber has slashed 23% of its People division as the company seeks to streamline internal operations under new president Jill Hazelbaker. The revamp is part of a wider drive to simplify the way teams work across the organisation and improve efficiency in support functions. The People division oversees a number of internal functions, including human resources, workplace facilities, hiring, and company culture. The changes are designed to make these functions more efficient and more closely aligned to core business needs.

Internal Restructuring Targets HR

The affected division, often referred to as People and Places, has seen cuts across multiple roles, including several senior positions. The changes come shortly after Hazelbaker was promoted to the expanded role of president and chief corporate affairs officer, giving her broader oversight of internal organizational structure.

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Despite the scale of the cuts within the division, Uber clarified that the layoffs represent less than 1% of its global workforce of around 34,000 employees. A company spokesperson emphasized that the reduction is limited in scope when viewed across the entire organization.

Layoffs Impact Small Share Of Global Workforce

In a memo to staff, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the restructuring was necessary to improve effectiveness within the team. He stated that the ‘changes are necessary to maximize the effectiveness of the People team and the enormous potential ahead of us,’ according to reports. The memo reflects a wider push inside Uber to simplify internal structures that executives believe have become too layered and less connected to business operations.

Alongside the job cuts, Uber is also tightening its workplace policies. HR employees who were previously approved for remote work are now being required to return to the office at least three days a week, aligning with a mandate introduced last year. The changes are part of a broader shift within the company to change the way it wants its internal teams to work, with more emphasis on in-office coordination and tighter integration of departments.

AI Spending Controls Add To Internal Changes

Uber has also addressed speculation about whether artificial intelligence played a role in the layoffs. A company spokesperson said the job cuts were not linked to AI, even as the company continues to increase its use of AI tools internally. At the same time, Uber has reportedly introduced a monthly cap of $1,500 per employee on AI-related tools and spending, along with a dashboard to track usage. The company has also slowed hiring in some areas while continuing to recruit for more than 800 open roles, including positions tied to autonomous vehicle and robotaxi development.

ALSO READ: 39-Year-Old Singapore Lawyer Earning Rs 2 Crore Struggles To Find Match After Revealing Strict Partner Checklist | Watch

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Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role

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Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role

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Mass Layoffs At Uber: Here’s Why New President Cut 23% Of HR Team And Denies Any AI Role
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